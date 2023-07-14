Christina Lebario’s guest opinion, “Jacksons Working for Growth in Rio Rico,” merits a response from someone who is not an employee of Andrew Jackson.

To begin, I urge Ms. Lebario to refrain from judging and categorizing people she doesn’t know. The acrimony of the neighborhood meeting would have been avoided had the Jacksons approached the community with dignity. The “complete disrespect toward Collie and Andy, and their legal team” evolved only in response to the disdainful manner that the Jackson party has adopted toward our citizens. The majority of residents were not invited to the meeting; Mr. Bull (Jackson’s Phoenix-based attorney) only identified himself by name and profession after he was pressed to do so; questions posed were not meaningfully addressed; and Mr. Jackson rarely spoke to the crowd himself. I respectfully recommend that the Jacksons, their representatives and some of our government leaders issue a “mea culpa” and treat concerned citizens with admiration for caring so much about the community.



