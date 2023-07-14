Christina Lebario’s guest opinion, “Jacksons Working for Growth in Rio Rico,” merits a response from someone who is not an employee of Andrew Jackson.
To begin, I urge Ms. Lebario to refrain from judging and categorizing people she doesn’t know. The acrimony of the neighborhood meeting would have been avoided had the Jacksons approached the community with dignity. The “complete disrespect toward Collie and Andy, and their legal team” evolved only in response to the disdainful manner that the Jackson party has adopted toward our citizens. The majority of residents were not invited to the meeting; Mr. Bull (Jackson’s Phoenix-based attorney) only identified himself by name and profession after he was pressed to do so; questions posed were not meaningfully addressed; and Mr. Jackson rarely spoke to the crowd himself. I respectfully recommend that the Jacksons, their representatives and some of our government leaders issue a “mea culpa” and treat concerned citizens with admiration for caring so much about the community.
Those of us of retirement age came to Rio Rico to participate in the community forever and not until we “move back home or die.” This is our home and we contribute to it by volunteering, taking care of the land, supporting the schools and spending our money here. We have children and grandchildren, and care deeply about what this earth will be like for all children in the future. We know that mining operations and box stores will not be special for them; rather, clean water and air, open space and vibrant wildlife will be.
Everyone should go to the Santa Cruz County Complex and read the essay by Isabel Christina Flores titled, “Why I am Proud to Live in My County.” An excerpt reads: “In the eyes of a 13-year-old like me, excitement is city lights, malls, entertainment and cinemas. I must, though, give it credit, for with or without excitement, Santa Cruz County has made me a proud resident for its beautiful places to visit, relaxing recreation, its rich symbolism, clean atmosphere and scarcely any crime . . . Is it any reason why many who go away to college and establish a career want to come back to raise their families here? My Mom and Dad did. I am grateful to them for it.”
Elsewhere, we seniors have seen that unsuspecting residents who voted for commercialization found themselves frustrated by traffic jams and sleep disruption caused by the noise of constant traffic. We have seen commercial developments, which were supposed to help everyone with taxes and home affordability, price people out of home purchases.
As a parent I understand the desire to keep children nearby. However, as an educator, I assert that it is developmentally appropriate for young adults to want to leave the nest for college or other experiences. What parents can do is keep Rio Rico a unique town that may lure adult children back home as they mature and gain an appreciation of Rio Rico’s quality of life.
Rezoning opponents are not against development. We do propose that residents and town representatives collaborate to explore options for region-appropriate development that would create desirable jobs. In unity, we can pursue development that will preserve the unique aspects of Santa Cruz County while setting the stage for a bright future.
(Redpath is a retired professor and resident of Rio Rico.)