The Nogales International recently invited community members to write a few words reflecting on some of the things they are thankful for. The following remind us that while 2020 has been a challenging year, we should not lose sight of the things – big and small – that we appreciate day in and day out. Thank you to those who participated.
Alterations
By Christina Cota
In 2020, schools were shut down, businesses closed, graduations were cancelled and jobs became working from home. There were cancelled vacations, cancelled events, family members sick and loved ones passing away.
What we had in mind for this year was not at all as we pictured or imagined. Everything was altered.
It seems as though the year 2020 brought all of us an alteration of its own.
When you take an item to be fixed by an alteration, there are times the designer will need to cut away fabric, sew in new pieces, or take extra care of details in the alteration of the item.
Though that item is not as it once was before, once the alteration is complete, it is a whole new piece that will serve for the purpose in which it is intended for.
Our lives have been altered in some way during this pandemic, but I believe it is something to be grateful for.
For though the alteration may have been painful or uncomfortable, the alteration was necessary to take us where we need to go.
Appreciation is key
By Norma De La Ossa
I am thankful for my life, my family and children’s health.
Yes, it’s been a tough year, but I learned to appreciate what we have. I thank God every day for having us here alive and healthy! There is so much to be thankful for. Stay positive, test negative!
Eye opener
By Joanna Knight Wise
Isn’t it amazing how much things have changed? If we look back nine months ago, we didn’t worry about anything. Calls were ignored, text weren’t answered, and now we long for them.
The time spent at home made us appreciate our work, our privacy and a clean house. For those who could say they didn’t lose a loved one during the year 2020, you can call yourselves lucky. For those of us who have, it opened our eyes to realize how short life truly is.
If there’s something I am thankful for it is my family, but mostly my parents. They are amazing! If there is anyone I can count on, it’s them.
It’s funny how the small things are what we appreciate the most. My mother sends me a good morning message every day. I can’t go two days without visiting them, even if we spoke on the phone the night before. I am thankful for my parents, for those good morning messages and my father’s dad jokes that always put a smile on my face.
I may have the best parents, but my children have the best grandparents. May God bless me with many more years by their side.
We are saved
By Herb Perez
I’m thankful for the greatest gift ever, the gift of salvation. That Jesus Christ died for me and because of His work on the cross, I know where I will spend eternity and have hope and a peace that surpasses all understanding that is found only in Him.
I am thankful that I had one more year to share this good news to my community and make an impact doing it. We all have something to be thankful for.
When we fail to be thankful, we will only become bitter at this world instead of doing our part to make it better. May God continue to richly bless each and every one of you.
Family’s love
By Diana Holman
I am thankful for many things.
I’m thankful that my sons, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren survived COVID-19. I’m thankful for my community. I’m thankful for the awesome support for my daughter’s new business in Nogales. I’m thankful for my newborn grandson, Mason. I’m thankful for my family and friends. I’m thankful that they all love me. I’m thankful for my five children and 17 grandchildren.
Last but not least, I’m thankful that Santa Cruz County voted for a better future.