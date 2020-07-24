An unforeseen consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic is that parents are skipping well-child checkups and the life-saving childhood immunizations that go with them.
First Things First, Arizona’s early childhood agency, is working with early childhood partners to urge families to keep their babies, toddlers and preschoolers on schedule for their immunizations.
“We’re trying to help families navigate this new normal,” said FTF Senior Director for Children’s Health Vincent Torres. He is part of a team of state agencies that meet frequently to look at challenges caused by the pandemic and the health impact it is having on families across Arizona.
“How do we educate families and build their understanding of the pandemic and how important it is that their child still receive well-child checkups?” Torres said.
The estimated 50-percent drop in vaccination orders, compared to the same time last year, is raising red flags that preventable diseases, such as measles, mumps and rubella that have been nearly eliminated through the effective use of vaccines, may soon surge.
Pediatrician Dr. Philip Williams of the Mariposa Community Health Center also discussed the importance of well-child checkups. Williams said: “As a medical student I remember a professor telling me, ‘It is always better to prevent a disease rather than treat a disease once it occurs.’ Vaccines are one of the most important medical advances in history because we now have the option to eliminate certain diseases. Measles, whooping cough, Mumps, Rubella, Polio and even chicken pox are very rare in the U.S. thanks to vaccines.”
Williams further noted: “Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, data shows that vaccine rates have declined up to 70% in some areas. Missing these routine vaccines can leave children exposed to numerous illnesses. There is also a lot of misinformation about vaccines but they are considered safe and the benefits of vaccines far outweigh any potential side effects.”
Well-child checkups – which include the opportunity for pediatricians to complete developmental screenings and immunizations to prevent disease – are essential for the health of young children.
Falling behind on the vaccination schedule could eventually put more young children at risk and could even cause a vaccine shortage if medical offices are inundated at once with families bringing in their children for vaccinations. When vaccine coverage rates slip below 95 percent, it’s easier for measles to spread. As numbers slide downward, the protection in the community begins to erode.
The message to parents is simple. Trust your health care provider. In time, there will be a vaccine for COVID-19, but it would be terrible if we don’t do what we can to keep young children up-to-date and protected from diseases that we can prevent.
(Padilla is regional director of the Santa Cruz Regional Partnership Council for First Things First, a statewide organization that funds early education and health programs to help kids be successful once they enter kindergarten.)