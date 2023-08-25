Growing up, I was fortunate to have a few close positive role models. Whether it was my parents, other relatives or family friends, there was no shortage of charitable influences. One of my earliest, and strongest memories, in fact, was witnessing empathy in action in the back yard of a friend’s house.
It was the early 1990s and I was around seven years old at the time. My friend Chris and I were playing outside when three exhausted looking men wandered out from the forest of mesquite. It turned out they were undocumented migrants trying to get to Tucson to find work. Chris’ dad, a Border Patrol agent, talked to them for a bit before sitting them in the shade while he gathered up some food and water, then sent them on their way.
I remember asking why he hadn’t arrested the guys or called for backup. I don’t remember his exact words, but it was something along the lines of: “They’re not dangerous. They’re just looking for work. All they wanted was some food and water.” That was it. He recognized that these men were in need and he chose compassion.
It’s through this lens that I look at the case of Kino Springs rancher, George Alan Kelly, who allegedly fired at three undocumented migrants passing through his property earlier this year, killing one.
Also when looking at this case, I remember one of my dad’s most important lessons about handling weapons: “If you walk around with a gun expecting to use it, you’re going to end up using it, and someone will die who may not deserve it.” As I’ve mentioned before, Pops was a federal firearms instructor for a long time. The lessons he taught at the range, he would bring home and teach to my brother and me. The lesson here being, someone who goes through life expecting danger will end up seeing it where there isn’t any, and the result could be tragic.
Recently released texts from Kelly’s phone suggest that not only did he expect trouble, but he was actively seeking it out, and intended to respond with violence. This kind of mindset was no doubt aggravated by the fear mongering and rhetoric surrounding immigrants and border communities that dominate the media and political discourse. A simple Google search, however, provides one with a number of studies that paint a very different picture.
For example, according to data from the Department of Justice, U.S. born citizens are twice as likely to commit violent crimes, 2.5 times more likely to commit drug crimes, and over four times more likely to commit property crimes than undocumented immigrants. This information and more is easily available to anyone with internet access who’s willing to look.
The facts suggest that Kelly was in no immediate danger. These men were reportedly unarmed. There was no real threat to Kelly or his property, and yet, one man is dead and another on trial for second-degree murder.
I don’t know Mr. Kelly personally. I can’t look into his soul to see his intentions or state of mind. We can only infer based on his words and actions. I truly believe, though, with just a little bit of empathy, and a little more common sense, Gabriel Cuen Buitimea might still be alive today.
(The Wright Idea is a monthly column created by Nogales author Joe Wright in honor of his father’s long-time NI column, The Wright Stuff. Contact him at josephw575@gmail.com.)