Growing up, I was fortunate to have a few close positive role models. Whether it was my parents, other relatives or family friends, there was no shortage of charitable influences. One of my earliest, and strongest memories, in fact, was witnessing empathy in action in the back yard of a friend’s house.

It was the early 1990s and I was around seven years old at the time. My friend Chris and I were playing outside when three exhausted looking men wandered out from the forest of mesquite. It turned out they were undocumented migrants trying to get to Tucson to find work. Chris’ dad, a Border Patrol agent, talked to them for a bit before sitting them in the shade while he gathered up some food and water, then sent them on their way.



