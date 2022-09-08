Purchase Access

“It’s better to have it and not need it, than to need it and not have it.” This is the motto that countless open-carriers and young men with expired condoms in their wallets live by. Other versions are fairly common as well, like, “Always be prepared” or “Better safe than sorry.” The chances of needing that gun (or condom) are equally slim for either of these two groups of people, but they carry them anyway, either to look and/or feel cooler than they actually are, or as a “just in case” safety measure.

I have nothing against those who safely carry firearms “just in case.” It’s their right, right? But can someone take their Second Amendment rights too far? Sure they can. For example, tying an American flag to an assault rifle and waving it through the air, particularly in the same neighborhood as a school.



