“It’s better to have it and not need it, than to need it and not have it.” This is the motto that countless open-carriers and young men with expired condoms in their wallets live by. Other versions are fairly common as well, like, “Always be prepared” or “Better safe than sorry.” The chances of needing that gun (or condom) are equally slim for either of these two groups of people, but they carry them anyway, either to look and/or feel cooler than they actually are, or as a “just in case” safety measure.
I have nothing against those who safely carry firearms “just in case.” It’s their right, right? But can someone take their Second Amendment rights too far? Sure they can. For example, tying an American flag to an assault rifle and waving it through the air, particularly in the same neighborhood as a school.
Also, can a person misconstrue a demonstration of patriotism for an act of idiocy, such as tying an American flag to a pole and waving it through the air in the same neighborhood as a school? Yep, as was proven last Friday in Rio Rico.
If you’re not aware of the incident to which I’m referring, on Friday, Sept. 2, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a vehicle was driving near Rio Rico High School with an American flag attached to an assault rifle hanging out the window. The Sheriff’s Office and schools responded with lockdowns and patrols, and by diverting high school buses to another location. Hundreds of parents flocked to their children’s schools to sign them out early as an additional precautionary measure.
According to authorities, it turned out that the flag was not attached to a rifle at all, but just a regular flag pole and the children were never in any danger at all, which is a good thing.
Our community is very fortunate to have avoided a mass shooting event thus far. However, we live in a world where the threat of one occurring feels very real. And it’s no wonder. With more than 450 mass shootings having already occurred this year, it’s starting to feel like less of an “if it happens here” and more of a “when.”
In addition, faith in the schools’ and law enforcement’s ability to keep our children safe from such an event is at an all-time low, especially in the wake of what happened in Uvalde, Texas, a community not at all dissimilar to our own.
What happened here on Sept. 2 may not have been an actual threat, but due to the state of the world we live in, the trauma experienced by students, staff and parents was very real.
My own son attends school in the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District, and I was one of the parents that showed up to pull their kids out early. As I stood in the long line stretching along the sidewalk, waiting for my opportunity to sign him out, I watched as students walked out in tears, their moms and dads clutching them tightly. One girl was inconsolable, eking out between sobs that she thought she was going to die. One couple, presumably worried for their child’s safety, began shouting and screaming at one of the deputies in the school’s parking lot.
The parents around me were passing around exaggerated speculations about the alleged shooter, their motivations and the district’s response. One idea was consistent among all the whispers: whether the situation was real or not, it’s better to be safe than sorry, or, “It’s better to have the lockdowns and not need them, than to need them and not have them.”
I believe that the Sheriff’s Office and school district handled this as appropriately as possible considering the circumstances. Whatever gaps there may have been in their emergency response plan, I sincerely hope that this non-event served as a “dry run” to find those gaps and close them.
It might also help to educate the public as to what an assault rifle actually looks like, if for no other reason than to avoid unnecessary panic and/or trauma for all those involved.
(The Wright Idea is a monthly column created by Nogales author Joe Wright in honor of his father’s long-time NI column, The Wright Stuff. Contact him at josephw575@gmail.com.)