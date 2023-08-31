As an elected official with two hats – state representative and governing board member of a Tucson school district – one of my responsibilities includes representing minority-majority communities. Racial disparities in the criminal justice system are no accident, but rather are rooted in a history of oppression and discriminatory decision-making that have deliberately targeted people of color. We must work to undo these harmful policies.
But instead of working to right the historic wrongs in our criminal justice system against people of color, I’m deeply worried about further criminalization of communities of color. Any prohibition on menthol cigarettes, as the Federal Drug Administration has proposed, promises continued over-criminalization and mass incarceration of people of color.
This FDA menthol ban will criminalize a product that is overwhelmingly used by black and brown Americans, leading to criminal penalties and more negative interactions with law enforcement. Those interactions can end in tragedy. For instance, New York police killed Eric Garner by chokehold in 2014 after he was suspected of illegally selling single, untaxed cigarettes. As columnist Eugene Robinson wrote in the Washington Post about banning menthol tobacco products, “I can think of a lot of things this society needs. Another reason to consider Black people guilty-until-proven-innocent is not one of them.”
Prohibitionist policies have a demonstrable record of failure and a legacy of generational harm for communities of color. The FDA would be wise to take stock of this history and look to our neighbor to the north for further proof that this is an ill-advised policy direction. Canada implemented a ban on flavored tobacco products, including menthol, starting in 2016. Research has shown that nearly 4 in 5 Canadian menthol smokers kept smoking after the ban, with most of them switching to non-menthol products and others buying menthol from alternative sources.
Rather than finding yet another way to over-police communities of color via a menthol ban, the FDA should be investing in community-based health care solutions that make sense for these communities. The evidence is conclusive that consumer education, public awareness campaigns, therapeutic interventions and other non-prohibition-based policies work in driving down overall smoking rates (just as they do with drug use).
This is the moment to root out structural and systemic racism in our criminal justice system, and reimagine public safety for the benefit of our people. Rather than further that important mission, the FDA menthol ban will act as on obstacle on the road to a more just and equitable society.
Proponents of the menthol ban talk about protecting children but yet time and time again, it is children of color that get caught up in our criminal justice system. Let’s invest in our public schools and give children access to vital resources instead of creating yet another reason to lock up some of our most vulnerable children.
(Hernandez is an Arizona State Representative of District 21, which covers Santa Cruz County.)