Pat Risner of South32 is an expert at carefully crafting his statements, using scripted words that are an integral part of their strategy, to mislead and divide those opposing South32.
Risner’s statements during South32’s “open house” at Rio Rico High School on Aug. 17 are perfect examples of that. Below are three specific instances:
• Risner stated at the meeting that, “We have no plans to place that manganese production facility in Rio Rico.” Notice that Risner did not definitively say South32 is not going to build a manganese processing plant in Rio Rico. He used the word “plans” because South32 has a formal three-step site selection process. During the July 18 County Board of Supervisors meeting, Risner stated they are currently in the first step: their location study phase. The actual location selection would take place during the third step. This enables him to say that South32 has no plans to locate the processing facility in Rio Rico. During the same county meeting, Risner said South32 is very interested in Rio Rico as a possible location for their manganese processing facility.
Risner also said South32 would not locate its operations in Rio Rico if they were not wanted here. During the open house this month, Dr. Lisa Redpath asked Risner for the amount of Rio Rico residents who would need to oppose the processing facility in order for South32 to relocate. Risner said they don’t have a number and are still looking into that. If South32 had already definitively ruled out Rio Rico as a location for the processing facility, Dr. Redpath’s question would’ve been irrelevant, and Risner would have given a different response.
• Risner has also continued to claim that South32 was not involved with the recent rezoning proposal that Jackson submitted to the county. Technically, it was Andrew Jackson who submitted the rezoning request to the county, while South32 steered clear of the actual rezoning process. However, Jackson has publicly stated and written to the County Planning and Zoning Commission that he had previously discussed the proposal with South32, which was the centerpiece for his rezoning proposal.
• One of South32’s major strategies to gain support for locating this facility in Rio Rico is for Risner to advertise that the average salary for jobs will be $90,000 a year. He has not provided any specifics, but he did say at the “open house” that the $90,000 average is calculated by taking their total payroll dollars, divided by the total number of employees. That is highly deceptive. Risner is not clarifying that the total payroll dollars also include the salaries of their highest paid executives and engineers, which of course drives up the average.
If South32 has the total payroll dollars and total number of employees, they most definitely have the breakdown of those figures by job. But South32 hasn’t disclosed the specifics for people to see what the pay for regular jobs will be. Dr. Redpath has done research and has come up with suggestions that the pay for those jobs will be much lower than the $90,000 average that Risner has mentioned.
