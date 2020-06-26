What a crowd and what a wonderful evening! Last September, we drew about 350 people to the Desert Diamond Casino events center to honor some folks in the Interstate 19 region who have made their communities a better place to live, play and build a future.
AZ-19 Region Most Influential People was a huge success, bringing together wonderful people to celebrate what the community has done and to draw from one another as we move ahead to a brighter future for Southern Arizona.
It was our second year honoring our finest, and we’re looking forward to our third. This year’s event may look different (time will tell whether it’s live or virtual) but the spirit and enthusiasm haven’t been affected.
Please send us your nominations by July 6.
The Nogales International and the Green Valley News/Sahuarita Sun will honor people in the region who are spark plugs in their communities — Nogales, Rio Rico, Patagonia, Tubac, Arivaca, Amado, Green Valley, Sahuarita and more.
We’re looking for those who are standouts in their personal lives, not just on the job. People who volunteer, who check in on their neighbors, who make others a priority. People who care, people who take action.
Last year’s winners included businesswoman Nikole Haumont; Patti Hogan, founder of Paws Patrol; gardening columnist and Master Gardener Mary Kidnocker; and Nogales icon Kiki Rodriguez. Our Legacy Award honored Bill Bennett, who poured his life into his family and his community as founder of Bill’s Home Service.
It’s simple to get the nominations process rolling. Just send us the name, email address and phone number of your nominee. (You can nominate yourself.) Also, include a line or two about why the nominee is among the AZ-19 Region Most Influential People. We’ll dig in and do more research. The deadline to nominate somebody is July 6.
Send your nominations to me at publisher@nogalesinternational.com. We look forward to hearing from you!
Remember, the nominee doesn’t necessarily have to be high profile in the community or have a job that touches hundreds of lives — though we’d welcome those, too. But let’s not overlook the everyday good neighbors who make others’ lives better.
We’ll honor the winners at an event this fall. Chambers of Commerce in Green Valley, Tubac and Nogales are helping out with the voting. As we have in the past, we will be seeking sponsorships to help defray our costs. Let me know if you or your company or organization are interested.
Last year’s event was exciting and successful. We’d love you to be part of this year’s celebration. Let us hear from you by July 6.
(Coppola is publisher of the Nogales International.)