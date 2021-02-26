We’re used to all manner of law enforcement in Santa Cruz County, from local police and sheriff’s deputies to Border Patrol agents and DEA. It’s a relatively safe place to live and work. We probably have more lawmen per capita than most other U.S. cities.
Also, last produce season we saw at least 470,000 northbound commercial truck crossings at our international border daily, and the numbers are expected to grow.
With that backdrop, many of us were perplexed last year when we read in the Nogales International that a bill in the state House would limit the Arizona Department of Transportation's ability to enforce truck compliance to within one mile of the port of entry.
After passing along partisan lines in the House, with Republicans in favor, the bill went on to the Senate to atrophy and die.
Unfortunately, it has resurfaced as House Bill 2447. At a committee hearing on Feb. 15, its sponsor, Rep. John Fillmore (R-Apache Junction) assailed ADOT as “wayward” and demonstrating “agency creep and enlargement.”
Fillmore muddied the facts, implying that four years ago the agency requested $30 million after its enforcement compliance division (ECD) had grown from 30 staffers to more than 200. He gave no details, but we do know that ADOT actually shifted money internally to fund the ECD. It was not an increase, simply a reorganization.
Fillmore would also have you believe that ADOT officers are not as well trained as DPS troopers. His bill cuts them off at the knees by striking a provision in state statute that presently gives ECD the same authority of other peace officers to enforce things such as speeding, drug possession, human smuggling, etc.
A report on the annual fiscal ramifications of this bill is about $1 million in savings, according to Fillmore. That’s a drop in the bucket when it relates to public safety. Not only do ADOT officers enforce the law, they proactively keep roads safe by, for example, training truck drivers in Mexico on laws, rules and regulations in Arizona – a one-of-a-kind program along the U.S.-Mexico border.
The Phoenix New Times summed it up in an article last year – the bill underscores a “turf war” between ADOT and DPS. Fillmore fanned that division last week by calling DPS a “far-superior agency,” and said that ADOT should refocus on “enforcement at the border.”
There can be no winners in this turf war. Still, the Arizona State Troopers Association, a union representing DPS officers and who financially supported Fillmore’s 2020 campaign, claims that many of ADOT's police activities encroach on its jurisdiction. Jealous? How can having more law enforcement presence on our roads be a bad thing?
In the past, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration also policed trucks at ports of entry. Santa Cruz County Supervisor Bruce Bracker told the New Times last year that the feds were overly aggressive in their enforcement, inspecting vehicles for "almost no rhyme or reason." So county governments and ADOT worked out a strategy with the feds to give ADOT more authority over ports of entry. Bracker traveled to Phoenix last week to testify about that and argue against the bill, only to be shut down after one minute.
If passed, HB2447 would jeopardize that relationship with the feds as well as relationships built over the years with Mexican counterparts and trade industry. Further, Fillmore ignores the fact that there are distribution warehouses in the interior of Arizona and not just within a mile at the border. DPS is not likely to be out checking weight limit violations, truckers’ logs and so on in those areas, creating an enforcement void that could not only tear up communities’ roadways, but ultimately cost lives.
HB2447 is not good legislation for Nogales, Santa Cruz County or Arizona. Let’s hope that, like last year, the measure dies on its “creeping” vine or better yet, gets exterminated permanently.
