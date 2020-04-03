Four weeks ago, most of us were merrily going about our business. The Nogales International and its sister paper, the Green Valley News/Sun, for example, were planning a hoopla for outstanding youth; the NI was in early talks with the Nogales Cultural Arts Committee regarding the Cinco de Mayo festivities; we were helping promote the Nogales Bicycle Classic; and working with the Santa Cruz Training Programs to organize the first-ever prom for special needs kids in our community.
Daylight Savings may not have affected our state on March 8, but suddenly, it seemed, we were thrown into the Twilight Zone. Just three days later, Gov. Doug Ducey declared a public health emergency in Arizona in the wake of the World Health Organization’s own declaration that the COVID-19 viral disease was now officially a pandemic.
Our daily life as we knew it went into a tailspin. Everything went topsy-turvy – how we shop, socialize, and go to school, our health care and our finances – everything. The Nogales International, however, has been a constant throughout this crisis.
As of Thursday, the NI’s three-person newsroom had produced nearly 50 in-house stories about the local impact of the coronavirus crisis. They weren’t just cranking out spot news from press releases, either. Our in-depth stories provided thoughtful perspective on issues such as the tough choices that restaurant owners had to make about staying open, the challenges faced by parents with their children out of school, and the market forces that led independent grocers to raise prices and infuriated their customers.
The NI has reported from both sides of the border; found answers to what “essential” travel meant in the wake of new border restrictions; provided plenty of service journalism letting citizens know what was closed and open, and letting parents know how to get free meals for their out-of-school kids; and still found time to do some watchdog reporting about dysfunction at City Hall.
When this crisis hit our community, managing editor Jonathan Clark and reporters Genesis Lara and Nick Phillips went full-on into web-first mode, producing multiple, well-reported stories every day. And we can see how important our local news coverage has been to the community during the crisis, as the page views on our website increased four-fold and our social media engagement expanded markedly.
Knowing how crucial this news would be to the community, we’ve put all our coronavirus-related coverage in front of our website paywall, meaning those stories have been free for all to read, and without limits.
Much of our reporting – whether it’s about coronavirus, border closures, environmental issues, the local economy and even many of our sports stories – is people-centered, giving a voice to many different folks from different walks of life as they react to and try to understand what’s happening around them. And we know first-hand the way that working people in our community have been affected by this crisis. Like many small operations with tight budgets, we were hit hard by an immediate and significant loss of revenue. As a result, hourly staff – which includes the reporters, page designer, circulation manager and legals/classifieds clerk – have had to reduce their hours from 40 to 32 per week. The sales staff, managing editor and publisher have taken a 20-percent pay cut. More cuts may be looming as the health crisis is prolonged.
This is not about patting ourselves on the back, or feeling sorry for ourselves. It’s about highlighting some of what your newspaper, a staple in your community for the past 95 years, does for our community.
Imagine, if you will, Nogales and Santa Cruz County undergoing our present circumstances without a weekly newspaper and its constantly updated website.
We don’t deserve all of the credit, however. We could not accomplish this type of reporting without our faithful advertisers and subscribers. Thank you to all, especially the many who have stuck with us through these financially turbulent days. The newspaper, but more importantly, the community needs you.
(Coppola is publisher of the Nogales International. Contact him at publisher@nogalesinternational.com.)