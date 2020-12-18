Ho! Ho! Ho! It’s me, Santa Claus. Joe had some last-minute Christmas shopping to do, so he asked me to take over his column this month.
Sure, I’ve got a lot to do myself with Christmas being just around the corner, but the elves are working double and all of us at the North Pole thought it would be great to talk directly to the amazing people in Santa Cruz County. I was so excited when he asked me. There is so much to say!
I’d like to start off by addressing the accusations made by a certain musician that one of my reindeer ran over his grandmother. My heart goes out to the man and his family, but these baseless accusations are dangerous to the Christmas spirit that powers the North Pole, my sleigh, and spreads peace and joy across the globe. I know, however, that these accusations were made in error and not with malicious intent. The musician remains on the Nice list to this day.
There is another rumor going around that a young child purportedly witnessed his mother and I engage in a kiss under some mistletoe on Christmas Eve some years ago. Mrs. Claus and I have a wonderful relationship and share a bond that has only strengthened over the centuries. If the child did indeed witness the kiss that they believe they witnessed, it would have only been on the cheek and I would have only gone through with it because it is against statute 24.7.365 of Amendment Four of the North Pole Constitution to “refuse a kiss when two individuals find themselves simultaneously under the same branch of Mistletoe.”
I apologize for whatever confusion this may have caused the poor child who should have been in bed at the time of the incident. If the child requires any therapy, they need only include it in their Christmas wish list and it will be provided them free of charge.
More important than those issues, however, is the terrible lack of Christmas spirit felt in the world this year. Even a beautiful place like Santa Cruz County, with such incredibly selfless people, has suffered a massive decline in spirit levels this year. It’s disheartening to all of us at the North Pole. Such deficits are felt by all, even in a small community like this. You have no idea how much your neighborly kindness means to the world, or how far it reaches. Many of your children, raised in this special, magical place, have moved out and spread themselves across the Earth, bringing that same spirit of love and kindness with them. Yet, now that the world needs it the most, the magic is beginning to wane.
It is difficult, I know, to social distance and also be neighborly. But there are ways, especially during the holidays. Here are just a couple of ideas:
• Make a meal for a neighbor. Someone you’re close with, of course. You wouldn’t want to freak out any strangers.
• Sit and make a list of people you know, not just your loved ones. Pick three names on that list and consider what you know about them. Then do an act of charity for them. It can be a gift if that is most convenient, but make sure it’s something they can use; something that might make their lives a little easier.
These two ideas are great, but I encourage all of you to find you own special way to spread love and kindness this season.
Think about the “we” instead of the “me”. Build bridges across the great political and ideological divide. Show your neighbors you care for them and that you’re there for them when things are tough. A community united will not crumble.
Merry Christmas to all! And a Happy New Year!