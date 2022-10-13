The scariest time of the year is now in full swing. Everywhere you turn you see the faces of ghouls, goblins and soulless wraiths staring back at you from street corners and front lawns. Unexpectedly, text messages and emails are popping up on your phones and computers, threatening the end of humanity as you know it unless you act. Tired, ghostly strangers are knocking at your door, asking you to make promises you don’t know if you can keep.
No, I’m not talking about Halloween. I’m talking about election season. It’s not just any election season though - it’s the season of the terrifying midterms!
What does that mean, though?
Well, if you’re not aware already, the title “midterm” refers to the election cycle falling two years (or midway) into a U.S. president’s four-year term. The midterms are equally important to the presidential elections, if not moreso. This is because the real seat of power in our democracy does not belong to the president, it belongs to the people represented by two bodies of Congress: the upper body being the Senate, and the lower body being the House of Representatives. Congress is the legislative branch of the U.S. government, which means they are the ones responsible for making laws, adjusting budgets, declaring war, etc. They have a lot of responsibilities.
In our country, politics are dominated by two major parties, the Democrats and the Republicans. So much of what happens here, and how the United States interacts with the rest of the world, is determined by which party has control of Congress. Most of the time power is divided, with one party controlling one body of Congress and the presidency, and the other controlling another body of Congress. That generally means that nothing gets done because the two parties are too busy blocking each other to accomplishing anything substantial. When one party manages to tip the scales in their favor, things start to happen, for better or worse.
Each state also has its own legislative body with seats up for election, which is another reason midterms are so vital. The states also have their own secretaries of state and governor. Both of those positions will be on your ballot Nov. 8.
Allow me to tell you what this election is really about, though. It’s really about each and every election to be held in this nation from here forward. It’s about trust - trust in the system and more importantly, trust in one another.
This time of year, I always encourage you to research the candidates and issues that will be coming up on the ballot, but this year I am pleading with you. I run into so many people who tell me they’re “not really political” and that they “just vote the way my family votes.” Sometimes their reasons for voting the way they vote is even more ridiculous, like voting for someone because they liked their name!
There’s just under a month before election day. I am asking you all to research the candidates and issues. Go to azvoterguide.com for the facts. As far as opinions are concerned, take a step outside of your social/political echo chambers. Look into alternative perspectives, and find out what it is that you value most and where each issue falls within your own system of values and ideals.
Keep an eye out for candidates that prey on your fears. Fear and anger are powerful motivators and tools for manipulation. Decisions made in fear, and anger are never the right ones.
Also, when doing your research, try and look beyond the next four years. Think about how these issues might affect things in twenty years or longer. Who, and what you vote for now may very well change the world.
Voting is a choice, of course, but it is an important right that we all have and that we should absolutely take advantage of. But please, when you show up at the polls next month, show up informed. Voting is a right; informed voting is a responsibility.
(The Wright Idea is a monthly column created by Nogales author Joe Wright in honor of his father’s long-time NI column, The Wright Stuff. Contact him at josephw575@gmail.com.)