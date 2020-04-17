It’s been a tough couple of months, hasn’t it? I hope you all are safe and well. I’m not going to use this platform to talk about the pandemic. I think we’ve probably all been thinking about it a lot lately. So, I’m going to talk to you about another subject that I’m afraid might be getting swept under the rug by other pressing news.
Last month, shortly before the entire country got shut down, Arizona held a “Presidential Preference Election.” If you didn’t already know, this was not our state primary. It was an election strictly for registered Democrats to choose their preferred candidate to head to the general election for U.S. president. That means we still have our state primary coming up on Aug. 4, and there is a lot on that ballot that you should be paying attention to.
For starters, Sheriff Antonio Estrada, who has been in his position for seven terms, has officially decided not to seek reelection. This is monumental, leaving the job wide open for several candidates with deep roots in local law enforcement and public service who all feel they have what it takes. At least equal in importance to the sheriff’s election is the battle for Nogales City Council. Of course, never to disappoint, this particular city election has its fair share of small-town drama attached to it.
You should definitely have your eye on the Arizona Legislative District 2 (that’s us) Senate and House of Representatives elections. Rosanna Gabaldon, one of two current LD2 representatives, has completed all the terms in the state house that she can. Andrea Dalessandro, the current LD2 representative in the state Senate, is also termed out. So, they decided to try and stay in office by running for each other’s current seats.
The primary for Gabaldon shouldn’t be too difficult. She only has one opponent, a man named Mark Workman, who as far as I can tell hasn’t done much campaigning. Once she gets through that, she’s got a direct shot to the Senate since there are no Republicans running for the spot.
Dalessandro and current incumbent Daniel Hernandez, on the other hand, have quite a battle in front of them, with attorneys Billy Peard and Luis Parra both mounting challenges. Whichever two make it through the Democratic primary will be joined on the general election ballot by Deborah McEwen, a Santa Cruz County resident and the only Republican looking to represent LD2, an historically Democratic district. The top two finishers in that contest will be elected to the House.
How you vote is entirely up to you. I’m not here to sway you in any one direction. It is very important to me, however, that you use your right to be heard. Every election is a chance to make things better. Primaries, though often ignored by many voters, are just as vital as the general election. They are your chance to choose who represents what you believe.
I’m only giving you a glimpse of what you’ll find on your ballots come August. It’s hard to cover everything in 500 words or less. It is vital that you know who and what it is you are voting for. Inform yourselves. Learn about the issues that affect your community. Reach out to the candidates. Then show up at the polls and choose to be heard.
