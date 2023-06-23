I spent my weekend scouring the internet for the City of Nogales charter, and although it was actually quite easy to find with a simple Google search, the city’s website did not have it readily available. In fact, what I found was a blank page. Disappointing as that was, it’s not the point I want to make here.

The reason I was looking for the city’s charter was because the issue of pay inequity has come up in discussion over next fiscal year’s budget. I wanted to verify claims made by City Attorney Jose Luis Machado that the council’s ability to tweak the budget in order to accommodate pay raises for lower level city employees was limited. It turns out he’s right, but their hands are not tied.



