I spent my weekend scouring the internet for the City of Nogales charter, and although it was actually quite easy to find with a simple Google search, the city’s website did not have it readily available. In fact, what I found was a blank page. Disappointing as that was, it’s not the point I want to make here.
The reason I was looking for the city’s charter was because the issue of pay inequity has come up in discussion over next fiscal year’s budget. I wanted to verify claims made by City Attorney Jose Luis Machado that the council’s ability to tweak the budget in order to accommodate pay raises for lower level city employees was limited. It turns out he’s right, but their hands are not tied.
I’ll try to break down the basics without getting into the technical details of the document. Essentially, the charter says the mayor and council set the budget for the departments, while the heads of those departments are responsible for determining how that money is spent, including salary increases. The final decision falls on the city manager, but the council has the power of oversight and the ability to make recommendations.
Machado is also right that the budgetary hearing may not be the place for those details to be examined. However, the council should absolutely consider the salary needs for each department before deciding how to handle its $104.8 million budget.
On Jan. 1, the state will raise its minimum wage to $14.25 an hour, but according to a research study conducted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), an individual in Arizona living alone with zero children needs at least $17.78 per hour, or $36,982 a year, in order to survive.
Many Nogales city employees have families, and with just one child in a single-parent household, they would need to make a minimum of $34.87 an hour – $72,529 annually – to be able to make ends meet. Of course, those numbers adjust based on how many working adults live in the household. (I’d be more than happy to provide anyone with the data at their request.)
The point is there are city employees earning an annual income below the minimum survivable threshold, and some haven’t seen a pay increase in years.
Is that the kind of city we want to be? Do we want to be the kind of city with employees who work 40-plus hours a week and still rely on government benefits to keep a roof over their heads and food on the table? I doubt any member of the council wants that. I really believe the council cares deeply for the people of our city and for those who keep it running every day.
So, yes, pass the budget. But don’t pat yourselves on the back just yet. Stay on top of the city manager and department heads. Make sure that money goes to the groundskeeper, those maintenance workers and anyone else not making enough to meet their basic needs.
And then do the same thing next year, and the next. I promise that if they are making enough to survive at home, they will absolutely thrive at work. And when they thrive, so will the city.
(The Wright Idea is a monthly column created by Nogales author Joe Wright in honor of his father’s long-time NI column, The Wright Stuff. Contact him at josephw575@gmail.com.)