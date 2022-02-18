My faith in humanity has been waning as of late. I see the rifts growing between us on a daily basis.
I myself have lost communication with much of my family and friends due simply to differing opinions. I've been called terrible things by people I care about, and my family and I have been threatened because of things I've written. It's all quite demoralizing.
Still, I have maintained my belief that humans are inherently good, and I have continued to teach that to my son, despite whatever he may see, hear or read – or overhear my wife and I discussing. I want him to know that community still matters.
It's been a difficult thing for him to believe, though, considering the negativity we are inundated with almost constantly. It's hard to maintain your faith in something that seems to be so determined to tear itself down.
Still, my wife and I continue to teach him to see the best in everyone, even if we're starting to lose faith ourselves.
Every now and then, when our faith in something begins to fade, even the simplest act can turn everything around, reminding us where that faith came from in the first place.
Two weekends ago, my belief in the inherent goodness of humanity was all but shattered. I didn't have time to think about it too much, though. There were so many urgent projects to tackle at home to stress about anything else. A close family friend let us borrow his truck to help with some of the larger tasks needing to be checked off our list. This act alone should've at least restored a fraction of my faith, but I was so bitter and frustrated that I didn't even allow myself to recognize the goodness there.
One of the most urgent of the projects was repairing our crumbling driveway. Decades of use, monsoons and a few trenches that had to be dug out to fix broken pipes have left the blacktop worse for wear. It had become a hazard to us and any visitors we may have.
The first step to getting it all patched up was to fill some of the larger broken sections with sand, which led my son and I to the wash on Pendleton Drive.
Armed with shovels and buckets, I backed onto the dirt and managed to get us securely embanked in the soft sand. There was no traction to be gotten. We were stuck, and in desperate need of assistance.
I began my attempts to flag down anyone who might be willing to assist some neighbors in need. I did this, of course, cynical that anyone would stop at all, and every car that passed without stopping only reinforced my cynicism.
Then, just as I had about given up, a red Chevy pulled onto the dirt. Out of this red Chevy jumps a gentleman and two young men I believe were his sons, who commenced helping me try to dig out the truckbed, since neither of us had any chains to tow us out. Once a chain was acquired, they pulled the truck out of the mire I'd gotten it into, and then shook my hand.
These men asked for nothing in return. They offered their time and energy to us with no expectation of payment, or reimbursement whatsoever. They helped us because they were able to, and knew that they should. Those men are good neighbors and great citizens of their community. I thank them for their help, and perhaps more importantly for restoring my faith in the goodness of humanity.
(The Wright Idea is a monthly column created by Nogales author Joe Wright in honor of his father’s long-time NI column, The Wright Stuff. Contact him at josephw575@gmail.com.)