In the process of outlining this column, I knew I wanted to discuss the Arizona Primaries coming up next month on Aug. 4, but I wasn’t sure how to approach it. I’d considered doing a summary of the positions on the ballot and the candidates running, but there are plenty of resources to inform Santa Cruz County voters about the upcoming elections, including the newspaper you’re currently reading.
However, I would be remiss not to discuss the importance of voting in all elections.
I feel that many of us take the right to vote for and elect our leaders for granted. It’s a privilege we were born with and one that nations across the world have adopted over the last two centuries in increasing number. In the 21st Century, it is no longer a novelty, but something that the majority consider to be commonplace.
Furthermore, many Americans feel that their vote doesn’t matter when measured against the majority. The flawed logic there should be rather obvious, though. If most people thought their vote didn’t matter, then only a few would vote, and the voice of the majority would never be heard.
This year we face an additional, unprecedented challenge when it comes to voting in the primary, and then the general election coming up in November. It’s a roadblock that makes a task so simple, and so urgent as heading to the polls a dangerous venture that not only puts yourself at risk, but your loved ones as well. That challenge is, of course, the coronavirus.
Finding ourselves in the throes of this pandemic, most of us have made considerable effort to protect ourselves and those around us from this heinous virus. It’s an unsettling twist of fate that it has hit us hardest in the midst of an era of dramatic social and political upheaval. At the risk of diminishing the importance of previous election years, I must assert that this may be the most important election in modern history.
The space allotted me is limited, but I could write volumes on the value of your individual vote. Even then, I would not have said enough. With that space quickly running out, I’ll do my best to establish a few brief, final points that I hope will help you decide to assert your civil right to vote, especially in the face of danger.
The benefits far outweigh the risks. Every vote you cast is not only for the present, but also helps determine the future. Whatever future it is that you envision, your vote can make it come to pass. That includes the hope for a future free of this virus and the overwhelming disruption and destruction it has dealt to the infrastructure of our county, our state and our nation.
This election is about so much more than who will be in the White House for the next four years. On a local and state level, we see an opportunity to enact real change and to bring some diverse representation to our community. We tend to vote for the name we’re most familiar with, often because that name belongs to someone who’s been in office before. This year, I hope we all recognize that every candidate we select is not simply a name on a ballot, but also the principles they stand by. Learn what it is they stand for and vote accordingly.
The primary coming up in only a few weeks is equally vital to the general election. It is an opportunity to choose who it is that will represent whatever party you identify with in November. You may think they are all the same since they come from the same party, but I assure you that is not the case. Do your research and please vote accordingly.
Please vote next month, and again in November. Don’t take this privilege for granted. Take every precaution necessary to ensure your safety. Vote by mail if you are able or visit an early voting place when they are open to avoid the larger crowds. However it is you choose to vote, and whomever it is you choose to vote for, just please vote. Your future – our collective future – depends on it.
(The Wright Idea is a monthly column created by Nogales author Joe Wright in honor of his father’s long-time NI column, The Wright Stuff. Contact him at josephw575@gmail.com.)