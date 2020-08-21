It’s been a weird month. I’ve written maybe three different versions of this month’s column, and as I’m writing right now, with only three hours left to get it submitted, I’m honestly not sure what meaningful thing I could say to my readers that will make any kind of difference in their lives, our community or the world.
Daily we are bombarded by stress, anxiety and despair. Back-to-school for us arrived rather unceremoniously, and since it started has been no less than a total nightmare. We are shrouded in constant uncertainty. Whether it’s regarding the future of our children’s education, how we’ll celebrate the holidays this year, or even how to vote, none of us are really sure about anything.
Through television, radio and social media we are thrust to either side of a dividing line that seems to expand daily. We are told that anyone who believes differently than us is a villain, and what’s worse is that we believe that lie even if we tell ourselves we don’t.
Every issue, no matter how benign, seems to have been made partisan. I’ve even seen posts on Facebook where people I’ve known for years are claiming to be excited for the possibility of a new civil war so that they can fight against their fellow Americans who think differently from them.
Though we may be separated by social, political, philosophical or theological ideologies, none of us are that much different from one another. There are countless things we all share in common that we very often forget.
For example, I have not met one teacher, student or parent who is not completely frustrated by at-home online learning. And I’m pretty sure that everyone who’s watched “Tiger King” on Netflix is 100 percent positive that Carol Baskins totally murdered her ex-husband and fed him to her tigers. But there are even more universal examples that we can focus on.
2020 has been bad enough and it doesn’t look like it’ll be getting any better anytime soon. Let’s not make it any worse. In fact, let’s do everything we can to make it better. Next time you open your phone and get on Facebook or Twitter, rather than posting about politics or religion, post something that we all have in common. It can be about food, it can be funny, it can be somber. At the end of your post, use the hashtag #commonground.
We all breath the same air, right? That’s a great place to start. I encourage each and every one of you to find common ground with those who might disagree with you. Common ground does exist, though it’s been buried under mounds of disagreement, and we share so much more in common than we are made to believe. Go out there and find it.
(The Wright Idea is a monthly column created by Nogales author Joe Wright in honor of his father’s long-time NI column, The Wright Stuff. Contact him at josephw575@gmail.com.)