Let's take a moment to talk about the First Amendment.
You're probably aware that this particular amendment is at the forefront of discussion in the aftermath of the terrorist attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. There seems to be some confusion about what the Constitution, specifically the First Amendment allows us, as Americans, to say and/or do.
I'm not a constitutional scholar, but I have done a fair share of independent study and I have two certificates in constitutional law from Yale. So while I may not be able to declare definitively an answer to any questions we may pose here, I think I can lean on my experience and education a little to address the issues at hand.
"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
The argument seems to be that Facebook, Twitter, Google and Amazon have overstepped by banning certain people, or groups, from participating on their platforms, and that such action is a violation of those peoples’/groups' First Amendment right to free speech. Is it a valid argument?
The first four words pretty much explain the scope of the argument: "Congress shall make no law…" The Bill of Rights was created to limit the powers of government to protect the people from tyrannical leaders. Nowhere within the amendment does it say that private corporations cannot moderate, or block their users if something they say violates the terms and conditions of use.
Going a little further, we can analyze the recent history of conservative politics and clearly see that they have taken extraordinary efforts to ensure that the government cannot tell private businesses who they can or cannot serve. After all, businesses have rights too, right? The argument that a business can refuse service to a same-sex couple based on religion has been brought up again and again by the right. I guess they get to pick and choose their arguments based on whatever serves their interests at the moment.
Digging even deeper than that, but really not even that deep, comes the issue of what is considered protected speech. If you were to look into the posts on Parler that violated the terms and conditions of not only Google, Apple and Amazon, but also violated Parler's own terms and conditions, you'd see that there were countless posts from users calling for disturbing acts of violence against Vice President Mike Pence, members of Congress and their fellow Americans who don't subscribe to the same belief systems they do. You'd also see that the app was being used by a large portion of its members to actually plan out where, when, and how those violent acts would be carried out. According to the Supreme Court, "advocacy of the use of force" is not protected speech, particularly when it is "directed to inciting or producing imminent lawless action" and "likely to incite or produce such action." (Brandenburg v. Ohio)
It seems pretty clear to me that threats, and in fact planning to carry out violence, is not protected under the First Amendment.
I'm sure there will be those that read this month's The Wright Idea, and grunt in disgust by my assessment. I may even get a few angry emails or messages on Facebook. That's fine, too. More than anything I hope that this gets some people to actually look at the Constitution, and even look into some of the Supreme Court's decisions on the amendments. The citizens of this country don't know nearly enough about the laws that govern them, or the context of the excerpts and quotes they blindly share on social media, and it shows.