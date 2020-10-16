We hope, or at least I think most of us do, that we have done better for ourselves and the world than those that have come before us. That hope extends to the future as well – that our children and their children will learn from the mistakes made before them, and improve on the victories of their predecessors. I don’t believe there is any ideology that disagrees with this. Progressive adaptation is the natural course of evolution, and progressive improvement is the basis of pretty much every major religion across the globe.
Leniency can be granted, I feel, to those past generations born in eras of intellectual darkness, when information was limited and disseminated by those who controlled it. Back then, ignorance wasn’t optional. It was a way of life. Absolution is not so easily doled out, however, to those living in an age where the entirety of human knowledge is available at our fingertips. Ignorance is no longer a way of life. It is a choice.
We are experiencing crisis after crisis, many of which may have been preventable, or at the very least mitigatable, and yet each disaster is exacerbated to epic proportions. Fingers are pointed, divisions grow and nothing gets done.
That’s because there is another crisis – a pandemic equally as dangerous and as deadly as COVID that encompasses the planet. It’s not new, but it is bigger and more visible than ever before. The very same monumental achievement that grants us access to the whole of human knowledge, has allowed this virus to transmit to even those who were seemingly immune.
We are all susceptible, I believe. We want so desperately to take anything that validates our world view at face value. We seek validation. We don’t want to be told we’re wrong, and we definitely don’t want to be proven wrong. We tend to reject information that doesn’t fit the narrative we’ve built.
But sometimes our narratives are wrong and based on one-sided, incomplete information. I’ve written extensively on expanding our world view and accepting alternative perspectives, but I haven’t written much about the lies and misinformation we are bombarded with every single day.
They come from everywhere. Algorithms spoon feed us data that we want to see, truth be damned. And so many of us shovel it into our brains and spread it around because it says something we like. We don’t verify the source. We don’t do the homework to find out if it’s even true. We just spread it around to everyone we know, perpetuating lies and misinformation that causes real harm. Good faith civil rights movements are undermined, medical experts are labeled as politically motivated liars, blatant hypocrisy is forgiven, and established political figures are condemned for acknowledging the dangerous behavior of power-hungry men.
Here’s the thing: we don’t live in the dark ages anymore. Our sources of information are not limited to the town crier. We really do have the entire wealth of human knowledge at our fingertips, so not only do we have the privilege of access to the truth, we have the responsibility to discover that truth for ourselves and expose the falsehoods because the same inalienable right granted to the truth tellers is also granted to the liars.
In an age of information, if we’re wearing a blindfold, it’s because we put it on ourselves. In the age of unfiltered knowledge, willful ignorance is inexcusable.
(The Wright Idea is a monthly column created by Nogales author Joe Wright in honor of his father’s long-time NI column, The Wright Stuff. Contact him at josephw575@gmail.com.)