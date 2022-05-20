The counties in our beloved Grand Canyon State have a history of electing sheriffs that consider themselves hard on immigration. Whether it's throwing their weight behind SB 1070, or inflating numbers of undocumented migrants coming through their county, the sheriffs in our state seem to have trouble viewing immigrants and asylum-seekers as human. Unfortunately, it's one of the things our state is known for.
It's not really just the sheriffs though, is it? It seems to be a recurring theme among our elected officials, be it senators, governors, state representatives and even county supervisors. What a tragedy that a state who has benefited so much from immigration is so intent on preventing immigrants and asylum-seekers from entering.
Before I go any further let me ask you a few simple questions. No need to email me your answers or put them in the comments on the NI's website. Just think about them and answer them yourselves. Maybe engage in a peaceful discussion with friends and/or family and see where you land.
Do you feel privileged to live here in the United States? Do you consider the rights guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution to be human rights? If you and your family didn't have those rights, and staying where you were put your lives at risk, would you do everything you could you get them to a place where those rights existed?
Before you read any further, I want you to stop and take a moment to consider your answers. It's OK, I don't mind waiting.
Shall we proceed?
Just a week ago, our own county board of supervisors voted unanimously to support the extension of Title 42. If you don't know what that is, that's OK, I'll explain. Title 42 is a measure implemented in 2020 that allowed federal officers to expel any and all undocumented migrants and asylum-seekers at the border for the purpose of public safety. By "expel" I mean sent back to Mexico, even if they're not from there, without even filing any paperwork. They're just shooed back out the door like unwanted pests.
Title 42 was sold to the public as a way to control the spread of COVID-19, but the potential to abuse the measure is high, with no way of tracking if any of those "expelled" were public health risks at all. Complaints have been made and lawsuits filed arguing Title 42 is a violation of humanitarian law. That hasn't stopped Arizona Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema from co-sponsoring the Public Health and Border Security Act of 2022 that would extend the measure tentatively set to end on May 23. It was this very bill that County Supervisors Bruce Bracker, Manuel Ruiz, and Rudy Molera voted to support by sending a letter to our two senators stating as much.
A week ago, however, in a twist on the usual narrative, an op-ed written by our very own Sheriff David Hathaway was published that called for an end to Title 42. In the op-ed, Hathaway advocates for immigrants and asylum-seekers, arguing for their right to "their day in court." He also claims that the measure hasn't actually helped public health or immigration, but has in fact "exacerbated the chaos within."
Hathaway goes on to make an even clearer, and more powerful point: our immigration system is greatly lacking.
Do you have any idea how far back the "Green Card" backlog goes? Skillful, productive immigrants are being deported at an alarming rate because the delays in our immigration system prevent them from renewing their visas in a timely manner. Not to mention the millions of determined, hard-working immigrants that are waiting patiently just on the other side of the border just to have their cases heard.
There are only 465 immigration judges in the United States to deal with the millions of cases they get a year. The toll - both financial and personal - of getting in front of one of these judges, though, is often more than these families can bear. When allowed to file a case, which Title 42 denies them, it can be years before they get the case heard. So much can, and often does go wrong for them in the time they have to wait.
So, maybe Supervisors Bracker, Ruiz, and Molera should pen a letter to our senators. But rather than supporting a measure that denies other humans their natural rights, perhaps they should demand that our lawmakers sponsor a bill to renovate the current immigration system so that everyone, as Sheriff Hathaway says, can "have their day in court."
(The Wright Idea is a monthly column created by Nogales author Joe Wright in honor of his father’s long-time NI column, The Wright Stuff. Contact him at josephw575@gmail.com.)