The other day, for the first time in over a year and a half, I sat inside Starbucks and I wrote.
I’ve struggled to write these last 18 months, but not that afternoon. That afternoon, sitting inside the local Starbucks, oblivious to the patrons buzzing around me, the words began to flow in a way that they hadn’t in such a long time.
It was an amazing feeling – a weight lifted off my shoulders. I love writing inside coffee shops, cliche though it may be. The pandemic put that practice to a painfully abrupt halt.
Although I am overjoyed at the opportunity to once again visit restaurants and coffee shops, I approach the reopening of things with a sort of cautious optimism. Cases are on the rise in many states again, particularly in the “red” ones, which Arizona happens to be.
Children are heading back to school in the coming weeks, and those under the age of 12 are still unable to get vaccinated. That, combined with the simple fact that many of their parents also remain unvaccinated, means that schools will become a breeding ground for any number of COVID-19 variants, which will then spread to households, and then workplaces and bars and restaurants.
Not to be a downer, but it looks like we could be heading for another massive outbreak leading to another lockdown. I gotta say, that sounds miserable.
If my point isn’t yet clear, I’m urging you, if you are able, to get vaccinated. Yes, it is in some degree due to my love of writing inside coffee shops, and the joy I feel in being greeted by the friendly faces of the staff inside our local Starbucks. But there are other reasons why I’m urging you all to go ahead with this.
I’ve willingly shared my struggles with mental health on social media in the hopes that my story may help others. But as is the case with so many others, I myself have been severely affected by the pandemic. I never caught
COVID, as far as I know, but my struggle with depression and anxiety has been amplified astronomically during these trying times. The world beginning to reopen has seemed to quell my inner demons, at least a little.
(The Wright Idea is a monthly column created by Nogales author Joe Wright in honor of his father’s long-time NI column, the Wright Stuff. Contact him at josephw575@gmail.com.)