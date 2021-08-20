The 2021-2022 school year has begun and things are already starting off rocky. Don't worry, though. I have no intention of writing about COVID this month. Instead, I’ll be tackling another public health crisis affecting our youth. I'll be throwing lots of numbers and statistics at you, too. It's a bit different than what you might be used to coming from me, but it's a subject I consider vital.
For clarity, I want you to be aware that all data presented here is for the state of Arizona for the years 2018-2019, and regarding children and teens ages 10-19. There is a plethora of depressing statistics readily available on the CDC website, and I encourage you all to do your own research. My email is provided at the end of this column. Feel free to contact me if you need some help being pointed in the right direction.
Here we go:
According to the CDC, Arizona ranked 13th for the highest suicide rates in the nation in 2019. In that same year 31.1 percent of deaths ages 15-19 were suicides. This is down from 49.4 percent the previous year, when Arizona ranked 16th, which says a lot about how bad that year was for teen suicides. This was a particularly depressing rabbit hole to go down.
This epidemic also seems to be disproportionately affecting males. In 2018, 40.9 of of all male deaths ages 15-19 in Arizona were suicides, compared to 8.5 percent for females. Also in 2018, the CDC reports the suicide rate of males ages 10-14 at 7.9 percent, with no data regarding any female suicides for the same year and age group. Fortunately, these numbers also improved for 2019, with suicide accounting for 21.3 percent of deaths among ages 15-19, and no data available for younger age groups.
Why am I throwing such grim stats in your face? Because our kids are back in school and attempting to reintegrate into the social structures of the American education system. Kids are already depressed. Depression and anxiety are on the rise among the youth of our nation, and it’s no surprise as to why. They are watching society crumble right before their eyes and it is all completely out of their control
Now that they are reentering the “real” world, the pressures to fit in will be increasing. As much as we wish it wasn't, bullying is a very real issue in schools, and cases are difficult to identify. So what can we do?
The first step is checking in with students of all ages to see how they're doing. I'm not naive. I recognize that if a kid isn't doing very well emotionally they aren't likely to let an adult know. But the knowledge that someone cares enough to ask is worth so much. So, check in with the kids in your life, and do it regularly.
I'm no mental or behavioral health expert, so you should reach out to one, whether you suspect bullying or not. There are plenty of local resources, and if you need help finding them, please reach out to me. I'll be more than happy to help.
Being proactive is so much better than being reactive once an incident has already occurred. By that time it may be too late. We can't allow our children to become another statistic.
(The Wright Idea is a monthly column created by Nogales author Joe Wright in honor of his father’s long-time NI column, the Wright Stuff. Contact him at josephw575@gmail.com.)