On Nov. 3, 2020, the same day Arizonans voted to make Mark Kelly their new senator and Joe Biden their new president, they also voted to make recreational marijuana legal across the state.
According to so-called “experts,” this type of legislation will reduce crime, aid in the treatment of mental health disorders and countless other medical issues, and strike a major blow to the opioid epidemic. They also say that regulating the herb will bring in much needed tax dollars for things like infrastructure and education.
I don't buy it. What are they going to tell us next: that it's safer than alcohol? Or that dispensaries are much safer than bars? How many fights have you heard about breaking out at bars? Acting City Manager Robert Thompson said he'd seen something about a fight outside of a dispensary one time. Also, we never get alcohol-related DUIs in Nogales, so allowing people to buy and smoke “reefer” would fill our county jail with reckless individuals who drove while high on “grass!”
We can rest easy, though, knowing those we voted into office have our backs, passing an ordinance to ban the sale of recreational “ganja” in Nogales. In fact, these democratically elected heroes were so concerned about the hooligans and misfits a legal dispensary might bring to our little Mayberry, they even voted to ban the “devil's lettuce” twice!
Who can blame them? I don't need things like facts or evidence to tell me that as soon as a dispensary opens up, our peaceful town will turn into a nightmarish hellscape, with hookers on every corner, and gang members shooting up entire neighborhoods. Every resident will suddenly turn into drug addicts with needles in their arms, because everyone knows that the galdarn “Mary Jane” increases opioid addiction rather than reducing it.
The initial vote by the council, held on Dec. 2, was a resounding and unanimous declaration that they do not want the “kush” stinking up their city streets. The members of the council, clearly wise enough to know that even mentioning the subject was risking eternal damnation, skimmed over the item, offering almost no discussion, except for the comments of then-City Councilmember Dr. Marcelino Varona, Jr., who asserted that he believes his constituents don't want that stuff in their city.
Mayor Arturo Garino bravely brought the measure back during a second meeting last week because, as he noted, two new members had been elected to the council since the initial council vote and he wanted to ensure that their opinions on the matter were also taken into consideration. This was a risky undertaking, considering how close the city came to ruin with the first vote. Thank the heavens above they once again unanimously agreed to protect the citizens of Nogales from the moral and existential consequences of “puffing the magic dragon.”
Even more heroic, however, and very important to note, is that these paragons of public service were also protecting their constituents from themselves. It may shock you to learn that voters in every single precinct in Nogales voted to legalize the “hash,” therefore willfully opting for the moral decay of their own community. Thankfully, the men and women who were democratically elected by those same misguided voters came to the rescue, overriding the will of the people and saving us all from certain doom.
We are eternally indebted to them for their unflinching bravery in refusing to accept the “facts” and “evidence” of the so-called experts. I salute them for their stalwart defiance of democracy.
(The Wright Idea is a monthly column created by Nogales author Joe Wright in honor of his father's long-time NI column, the Wright Stuff. Contact him at josephw575@ gmail.com.)