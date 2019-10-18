It’s late. You’re already in bed. The lights are out, except for the light of the moon. The beams shining through the mesquite branches cast eerie shadows on your walls. The wind blows and the shadows move. You jump out of bed, run over to the window and shut your curtains. Then you rush back to bed and hide under the covers.
After a moment, you start to feel foolish. You know it’s just the trees and the wind. You know there are no monsters or ghouls outside your window, waiting to take you away. You even laugh at yourself for being so ridiculous.
Then you hear something… a screech… a wail, like – like someone crying.
“La Llorona!” you gasp. Your cousin said he saw her take a kid when he was in middle school, and he would never lie about something like that, would he? She must have seen you down by the river with your friends smoking cigarettes. Now she thinks you’re one of the children she drowned, so she’s come to take you! After all, your mom told you this would happen if you didn’t listen. She told you La Llorona would come for you.
For a long moment, there’s nothing but silence. A blend of curiosity and hope helps you find the courage to peek out from the covers. You lift the slightest opening – just enough to see the window. There’s nothing there, but you want to be sure, so you stare at it… waiting.
A gust of wind blows, the mesquites rustle, and one of the branches bends toward your room, scraping across the glass, creating an awful, eerie sound – a sound like someone crying.
It was just a tree. You’re both relieved and embarrassed, but at least you’re safe… this time.
Sound like your childhood, maybe just a little? It sounds like mine, that’s for sure. We all grew up with the story of La Llorona, and growing up near the Santa Cruz River, we were all convinced that the story was 100 percent about our river.
Hearing a storyteller come to my school and telling that story is one of my most vivid childhood memories. It’s also what got me hooked on storytelling and is in part responsible for my obsession with all things spooky. But I have yet to write my own adaptation of the legendary folk tale.
Tales like that of La Llorona are an important part of who we are. They provide entertainment around the campfire, while passing on a piece of history. They also have the added bonus of coming with a warning. A few can even be terrifying enough to scare kids into obedience. It worked for me. At least until my teen years. But even now, when I see a shadow move in the night, and hear a faint whisper that just might be someone crying, I still get a shiver up my spine.
Be safe this All Hallow’s Eve.
(The Wright Idea is a new monthly column created by Nogales author Joe Wright in honor of his father’s long-time NI column, The Wright Stuff. Contact him at josephw575@gmail.com.)