“And so, my fellow Americans: ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.”
Happy anniversary, my dear readers. This edition of The Wright Idea marks one year since I started the column, and what a year it has been. For me, personally, I’ve tried to make the last year one of growth, and self-development. I made the decision to further my education after 15 years of no school. I also made the decision to strive for selflessness. I’ve made great efforts to improve my physical, and mental well-being, and I’ve struggled with both.
There have been some major setbacks this year for me, too. I’d planned to release three to four books this year, which included two children’s books, but I’ve only been able to get one done. The other three books have essentially been trapped, motionless in my hard drive since March. I’d also planned on taking action in the community through youth reading programs, and efforts to unite the communities along the border, but those were all interrupted by the pandemic.
These last 12 months have been a roller coaster, to say the least, and it doesn’t look like it’ll be slowing down any time soon. But as I was planning out this month’s column, I turned to my community to see how they’ve been dealing with all the chaos that surrounds us. What I found was that when the night is at its darkest, the stars shine the brightest.
Turning to Facebook, I asked my fellow residents of Santa Cruz County if they felt the community had improved in the last 12 months, and then I asked what they had done to improve their community, if anything at all. There were, of course, a couple of standard negative responses. “Nogales will never change,” and something else along those lines. But there were also those that talked about how they realized how much they had to offer the community just by giving their time. Those who responded positively also said they had seen the county improve, if only through a deeper sense of community in spite of orders to keep our distance from one another.
I find it interesting that those who had nothing positive to say had also not contributed anything to their community other than their own negativity. There was even one local who shared my post, but then asserted that I had asked the wrong question, and went on to offer his own, self-centric opinion of the question I should have asked. This disappointed me greatly.
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: We cannot wait for anyone else to fix our community for us. We have a responsibility to our community, and to each other. If you have worked to better yourself, and your community, great job. I’m proud of you. Keep it up! If for whatever reason you feel like you’re not able to, I understand, but I recommend you look for ways to contribute.
To those with the means to help and who see their neighbors in need, struggling just to get by, whether mentally, physically, emotionally or financially, and choose not to – shame on you. As far as I’m concerned, you’ve abdicated your right to complain. Do better. Be better. We all have something to offer this world. It’s just a matter of finding it.
Cheers, friends. Cheers to the last 12 editions of The Wright Idea, and to 12 more – and beyond, God willing.
(Contact the author at josephw575@gmail.com)