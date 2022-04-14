Don’t pay attention to local politics? Here’s why you should.
It's a midterm year, folks! That means we can all expect to have a slew of issues shoved in our faces from now til November. Everyone is going to be going on and on about how this is the most important election of the 21st century. "The future of our nation is at stake."
Sure, they may be right, but let's take a minute to step away from national politics and focus on what's local.
Do you know which elected positions are up for grabs this year? Do you know what resolutions to expect on the ballot? Do you know the dates for the Arizona primaries and general election? Are you registered to vote? Do you even care?
Maybe you're reading this and thinking to yourself, "Joe, calm down. It's barely April. We have months to go before we need to start worrying about the elections." If that is what you're thinking then roll this newspaper up and use it to slap yourself in the face.
Great. Now that you've handled that, we can move on to the important stuff, like focusing on the midterms.
The following is a four-step process to prepare you for this election, along with any other in the future. If you happen to already be a registered voter, go ahead and skip to step two.
Step One: Are you a registered voter? No worries. Getting registered is easy. Just head over to the MVD on Grand Avenue and register there in person, or go to servicearizona.com/voterregistration. If you're not sure which party to register with, you can always reach out to your relatives on Facebook who never shut up about politics. I'm sure they're more than willing to go on for hours about how (blank) is the right party and how all the (blank) are evil and trying to destroy America. Or, you can save yourself the headache and go to the websites for the Arizona Democrat and Republican parties and see where your values align. If you're still not sure where you stand, you can always register as an Independent.
Step Two: Now you're registered, but you're not sure what's on the ballot. That's an easy fix! A great way to keep up with local politics are local news outlets. Keep an eye on the paper and an ear on the radio stations for updates on candidates and other issues that may be important in the coming election. You can also reach out to the county for information on what you will be voting on.
One of the benefits of living in Santa Cruz County is that it's a fairly small community, and getting in touch with the individual candidates shouldn't be too difficult. Chances are, you already have them as a friend on Facebook. Reach out to them and see where they stand on the issues that matter to you.
Educating yourself is vital to democracy. Blindly voting on issues or voting based on personal relationships doesn't necessarily ensure that your voice will be heard.
Step Three: Have a plan. Find out when the elections will happen, research voting options like early voting or mail-in ballots, figure out where voting locations will be, and mark your calendar. You want to be sure that nothing gets in the way of you making yourself heard. Got a funeral in the afternoon? Vote in the morning! You’re busy going into labor and giving birth to a tiny human? It's a good thing you planned ahead and sent your ballot in the mail!
Step Four: Show up. Just be there. Cast your ballot and make your voice heard. You may think your vote doesn't matter, but I promise you, it absolutely does.
(The Wright Idea is a monthly column created by Nogales author Joe Wright in honor of his father’s long-time NI column, The Wright Stuff. Contact him at josephw575@gmail.com.)