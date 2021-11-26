I'll admit I was surprised, nervous even, as I walked down Morley Avenue on the morning of Monday, Nov. 8. The street was quiet. Shop owners and employees of the various retail outlets stood on the sidewalk, their eyes facing south toward the Morley pedestrian gate. They were waiting for the crowds to arrive – the massive wave of shoppers from Mexico they'd been patiently awaiting for nearly two years. For some reason, though, the wave hadn't yet arrived.
I, and so many others, had also expected to see a sudden influx of border shoppers the moment the border reopened to “non-essential” travel. People were so sure of it, that the weekend prior to the reopening, people on the U.S. side flooded the stores to make sure they got everything they needed before visitors from Mexico came and cleared the shelves. These anxieties also extended to those who live in Nogales, Sonora, but who work or go to school in Nogales, Ariz. They, who have been allowed to continue crossing the border by falling under the category of “essential” travel, began lining up at the port of entry hours before the border opened, hoping to beat the rush, but ended up creating the excessive wait times they had feared. In both cases – U.S. shoppers and “essential” travelers from Mexico – they created the chaos they were trying so desperately to avoid.
Of course, after those first few days of calm, Mexican shoppers began trickling in and eventually the floodgates opened. Ambos Nogales is finally returning to what it once was. We can all breathe a sigh of relief.
But not all of us are, right? When discussing the border reopening with people, before Nov. 8 and after, I get one of two reactions. The first being one of relief that money will finally begin flowing back into the community. The other is that of horror, frustration and even anger.
I relate to both of these reactions, knowing exactly how things get this time of year when the border is open and we're not in the middle of a deadly pandemic. I know how important the economic relationship is between Ambos Nogales, but I also get frustrated looking for a parking space or seeing ridiculously long lines at the store.
So let's take a moment to weigh the pros and cons, shall we?
Starting with the cons. Here's a list of some of the things people have been ranting about to me recently: traffic, long lines at the store, trash in parking lots, dirty public bathrooms and finding empty shelves when shopping. Pretty much all of these things come hand in hand with a large floating population. Inconvenient? Yes. Annoying? Yep. But these are things to be expected and they are all manageable, especially when you weigh them against the pros.
Speaking of the pros. The first of these is, the preservation of the connection between the two cities of Nogales and the families and friends that live on both sides of the border. For 20 months they've been unable to see each other except on a screen, or hold each other's hands, or give each other a hug. This could not have been an easy time for those families.
The second pro is of course, the money. Our community relies heavily on the influx of dollars that comes with our neighbors to the south coming up here to do their holiday shopping. That money provides dozens, if not hundreds of jobs for the citizens of Santa Cruz County. I've even seen careers built off of what was supposed to be a temporary seasonal job. That money recirculates through the community with the bills those employees pay and the shopping they do. Not to mention the sales tax that comes into the city, which goes directly to fixing roads, beautifying our parks, and paying the men and women of the police and fire departments who keep us safe and healthy. Every dollar Mexican shoppers spend here is an investment in this community.
Yeah, it's not the easiest time of the year. But that is the case everywhere in the country. It's the holiday season. People go absolutely crazy this time of the year. Nogales is no exception. I'm not saying you need to go and thank every single person you see with Sonoran plates, but maybe consider the contribution their dollars are making to the community in which you live and work.
Happy Thanksgiving weekend, from the Wright family.
(The Wright Idea is a monthly column created by Nogales author Joe Wright in honor of his father’s long-time NI column, The Wright Stuff. Contact him at josephw575@gmail.com.)