“The County Attorney’s Office learned of Mr. Lucero’s hiring from the article published in the Nogales International.”
That is what Santa Cruz County Attorney George Silva wrote in an email to the NI when asked whether his office had given its stamp of approval to a recent contract hiring by the county government. Otherwise, Silva wasn’t able to discuss the content of a private meeting his office held with the County Board of Supervisors subsequent to the hiring. But that one comment may say more about our county government than the hiring the email was referring to.
If you aren’t already aware, it was revealed at the beginning of last month that esteemed local and former South32 executive Greg Lucero was hired by the county as a “consultant” at a rate of $70 an hour as-needed. The NI went on to report the hiring while also pointing out that the county had not announced they were in need of a consultant and had not made the position available to other potential candidates.
When pressed what Lucero’s consulting work would involve, Jesus Valdez, the county’s public works director and deputy manager (soon to be county manager, but that’s a whole other thing) provided a rather vague description which included “county planning,” “workforce development” and “coordination with stakeholders”.
Questions raised by the article seem to be what led to the county attorney’s presence at the aforementioned closed-door session with the supervisors on Feb. 21, called in order to discuss contracting and hiring policy. Though details on the meeting are scarce, and Lucero’s name was not specifically on the agenda, it was later announced that Lucero was no longer working with the county – effective Feb. 21. Instead, he has been appointed to a volunteer position on the county’s workforce development board.
Don’t get me wrong. I am confident that Mr. Lucero is aptly qualified and fully capable of excelling at the position in question. His resume is quite impressive. County planning, workforce development and stakeholder coordination are right in his wheelhouse, probably.
I’m not accusing the county of anything malicious here. They responded the way any government entity should when called out: by reevaluating and course-correcting as soon as the red flag is raised. What I am saying is that if you’re planning on hiring a high profile individual for a high profile gig, it might be a good idea to loop in the legal department just to make sure it’s all on the level before it ends up on the front page of the local newspaper.
That being said...
Attention: Supervisors Bruce Bracker, Manuel Ruiz and Rudy Molera. I’d like to formally throw my hat in the ring for any and all future consulting contracts. I offer a very competitive rate of $69.99/hour on a whenever-I-can-get-to-it basis. I also request an annual retainer of $60,000, which may be waived if free food and one all-expenses-paid trip to Hawaii are written into the contract.
I am a moderately motivated individual with a killer smile and eyes you could get lost in. What I lack in experience I make up for with a great sense of humor and sparkling personality. My references include former Nogales Mayor Octavio Garcia-Von Borstel, former County Assessor Felipe Fuentes and Congressman George Santos (R-NY).
Thank you. I look forward to your response.
(The Wright Idea is a monthly column created by Nogales author Joe Wright in honor of his father’s long-time NI column, The Wright Stuff. Contact him at josephw575@gmail.com.)