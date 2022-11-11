I want to talk about the day that my wife and I went to the Santa Cruz County Complex to cast our ballots.
We entered the building through the front entrance and were welcomed with that wonderful aroma of an older building that is serving a purpose. I love that building, by the way. It’s one of my favorite places to visit locally. It’s full of history, good and bad.
Next to the receptionist was a table with election materials laid out for people to pick up and study, and I was pleased to notice that it appeared much of the material had been taken. A sign next to the table informed us that early voting was taking place upstairs.
I ascended the stairs cheerfully, because I’m a huge democracy nerd, and walked to the large old courtroom at the end of the hallway.
The two poll workers there matched my energy as I approached their workstation. Then I turned to my right, and noticed a man and a woman sitting in chairs by the entrance. They were each holding books, but they were watching us. I knew who they were immediately: poll watchers.
It was nothing nearly as dramatic as what we’ve seen in places like Maricopa County where masked men and women guard ballot drop boxes. This couple gave us a semi-friendly smile. Still, it made me nervous. It caused me to feel that my integrity was being questioned, and I was afraid that anything I did might be perceived as a sign of fraud resulting in confrontation.
I presented two forms of ID to the poll workers and followed their instructions to the letter. And yet, I felt as though I was being accused of doing something wrong just by exercising my right and responsibility to make my voice heard through the democratic process.
I picked an empty booth, I voted, and I slipped the ballot into the box. I proceeded to thank the poll workers, and nodded to the couple as we exited the room.
This couple didn’t do anything to harass me specifically, and yet I felt harassed. They didn’t confront me or accuse me of anything, and yet I felt accused. Most of all, as we left that room and walked back through the building to the front, I felt so completely divided from them. I felt like they and I existed in completely separate realities. I felt as though the divides in our country were so deep, and so wide that no amount of bridge-building could ever reunite us.
By this time, it was afternoon, and we were both a little hungry. We decided on Chuyitos, which had finally reopened following their big remodel.
It was the lunch rush, so it was busy. The wait was short, though. I ordered a few tacos, and my wife ordered a hot dog, then we settled into a booth by the door and took in our surroundings as we awaited our food.
The restaurant looked great, inside and out. I looked around, absorbing, and admiring the subtle changes that made the place feel new, but still like the old Chuyitos we all know.
Every table, and every booth was full. There were familiar faces, and there were strangers; truckers and produce owners; white collar and blue collar; locals and visitors; Black, white and brown. Everyone was smiling, talking and laughing, all enjoying the food and the company.
There were no politics there. The “culture war” didn’t exist in that restaurant. There was peace and joy. I managed to forget all about the anxieties that only moments before had plagued my thoughts. It was the greatest I’d felt in months.
As I write this at 12:46 a.m. on Nov. 8, I don’t know what the outcome of these midterms will be. But I do know one thing:
Tacos heal all wounds. Tacos bridge all gaps. Tacos unify.
(The Wright Idea is a monthly column created by Nogales author Joe Wright in honor of his father’s long-time NI column, The Wright Stuff. Contact him at josephw575@gmail.com.)