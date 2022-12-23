Earlier this month on a cold, foggy morning, I awoke with something stirring inside me. I had to get out of the house and move around. I decided an early morning hike by the river might help clear my head while burning off whatever restless energy was building up within.
I hadn’t been on that section of the Anza Trail since August, and was shocked at how the monsoons had redirected the river’s path, altering the landscape so dramatically I couldn’t recognize it. It was a path I’d walked dozens of times before, and yet it felt like an entirely new place.
For hours I trudged along the river banks through a thick fog, familiarizing myself with this new, unexplored terrain. I followed the river as far as I could in one direction, then as far as I could in the other. I discovered that as far off course as the river had gone at that particular point of its long journey, it was still connected to its original path at both ends of the trail. It strayed a bit, but neither the origin nor the destination had changed. I too had strayed, and needed to reconnect to my original path.
Upon this realization, I headed straight to the NI offices. There in the archives, I once again embarked on a journey to the past. I didn’t want to go back quite so far this time. This wasn’t so much about reconnecting with my community as it was rediscovering the role I play in it. To do that I’d need to go back 36 years to my very first Christmas.
I learned those final months of 1986 were tough on Santa Cruz County. We were still recovering from a tumultuous midterm election in which one local candidate was in a court battle disputing the results of his election. Dan Doyle had just been elected mayor of Nogales and was already promising some big, unpopular changes. An OpEd by former Gov. Jack Williams about the state’s controversial new governor ran in the paper titled, “Only time will tell the future for Evan Mecham’s Arizona,” and time did tell indeed.
On top of all that, the county had seen a string of car thefts in the weeks leading up to Christmas, with one Nogales woman, 62, catching the perpetrators in the act and chasing them. “After I started chasing them,” Sharon Sheffield told police, “I started to wonder what I would do with them if I caught them.”
It wasn’t all bleak, however. After all, Christmas magic had brought a flurry of snow to our corner of the world, transforming our desert community into a winter wonderland on Christmas Eve.
Amidst the doom and gloom I found joy, hope and charity. Sacred Heart was undergoing an extensive renovation to beautify the church, the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District had just added a new bus to its fleet, and students from Little Red teamed up with the employees of Citizen’s Utilities to collect toys for less-fortunate children.
Over at Nogales High School, the choir had put on a captivating Christmas performance for the local Lions Club. The school’s basketball team had just won their first title at the Aztec Classic Basketball tournament, and the soccer team had just beat Buena 3-2, maintaining their unbeaten record in the AAA South Boys Soccer Conference.
Nearly every venue in town was putting on something big for Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Everywhere from Mr. C’s to the VFW had something big going on to celebrate. Puchi’s, Frank Cumming’s, Doyle Exterminating, Zula’s and more wished everyone a Happy Holiday, Season’s Greetings, Merry Christmas and Peace on Earth.
Perhaps what stuck out the most to me, though, came from a column by Kathy Scott. She had recently welcomed the newest addition to her family, Jamie. The love Scott felt for her 8-month-old child and her fascination with watching the baby girl learn and grow came across clearly and in beautiful detail through her words, allowing the reader to briefly experience the joy of the baby’s first Christmas along with her.
It was my first Christmas, too, and the content of that Christmas Eve edition of the Nogales International serves perfectly as a portent for the life I would come to live, and the aspects of life and community on which my attention would come to be focused.
Pulling myself back to the present, this wasn’t immediately clear to me. As I continued to examine my notes, though, I began to make those connections. Soon, not only did I once again have a clear view of where my path began, but the entire path behind me, as well as the destination ahead. I think I’ve finally rediscovered where I fit in this community. Now it’s time to move forward.
I wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year full of life and love.
(The Wright Idea is a monthly column created by Nogales author Joe Wright in honor of his father’s long-time NI column, The Wright Stuff. Contact him at josephw575@gmail.com.)