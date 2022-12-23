Earlier this month on a cold, foggy morning, I awoke with something stirring inside me. I had to get out of the house and move around. I decided an early morning hike by the river might help clear my head while burning off whatever restless energy was building up within.

I hadn’t been on that section of the Anza Trail since August, and was shocked at how the monsoons had redirected the river’s path, altering the landscape so dramatically I couldn’t recognize it. It was a path I’d walked dozens of times before, and yet it felt like an entirely new place.



