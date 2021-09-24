It may not feel like it much here in our little corner of scorching southern Arizona, but fall is officially here. In other parts of the country, they get changing leaves and sweater weather to inform them of the change of seasons; here we depend on the seasonal layout of department stores and the increase of trucks hauling produce on our roads.
Fall is great. I love fall. It means cooling temperatures (sort of), Halloween decorations, pozole, tamales, and pumpkin flavored everything. It also means spending money, and lots of it. We're buying food (so much food), warmer clothes, and, if you're more organized and have more foresight than I do, you’re probably already buying Christmas presents for your loved ones. It provides a huge boost to the economy which, in turn, brings jobs to those who need them. And right now we need jobs.
During the fall, like the rest of the year, we spend most of our money at the big boxes like Walmart, Safeway, Home Depot, etc. That's great, too. I'm not dissing those companies who have brought plenty of money and jobs to the local community. However, all too often local small businesses get overlooked. So many great small businesses fail even during the best of times, but we are very clearly not living during the best of times, making it that much more difficult for a small business to succeed.
The federal government just recently announced that it is extending restrictions at the border for another month. This is a heavy blow to businesses in downtown Nogales that depend on foot traffic from the border and have struggled just to keep their heads above water for over a year. Imagine how much of a difference it would make to them if everyone in Santa Cruz County decided to stop by Morley Avenue before heading to JC Penney for clothes. Maybe they don't have what you need. That's fine too. But check out what they have first. Your dollars spent downtown will have a much bigger impact on the community than any dollar spent at a corporation with a main office in another state.
And don't forget, there are plenty of local entrepreneurs who have their businesses online too. Amazon is great with their fast, free shipping, but none of that money really helps out anyone here. Amazon doesn't provide any jobs here. There aren't any Amazon warehouses here.
Buying CBD, or other essential oils from a local who has their business on Facebook will help out SCC so much more than Amazon ever will. Buying your turkey and stuffing from Garrett's or Villa's puts your money back into the community, which goes back to you in so many ways.
I'm not saying to stop shopping at Walmart or Amazon. They do offer things that some local businesses can't. All I'm suggesting is that you check what local small businesses have to offer first. To a corporation, you're just a number; your dollar is just a single droplet of water in a vast ocean of money. To a local, you're a friend. You could even be a lifesaver.
(The Wright Idea is a monthly column created by Nogales author Joe Wright in honor of his father’s long-time NI column, The Wright Stuff. Contact him at josephw575@gmail.com.)