It’s a widely practiced tradition to make resolutions and set goals at the beginning of a new year. It’s also common practice for an elected official to announce their resolutions for their time in office during their inauguration speech.
Well, if your resolution was to get CPR certified this year, then recently inaugurated Mayor Jorge Maldonado wants to help you achieve that.
Though the new city administration appears to be focused primarily on transparency, in particular with regard to the use of public funds, there was one thing Maldonado emphasized during his speech that those in attendance really seemed to respond to. That was the promise to get the people of Nogales CPR certified. Maldonado followed up by admitting he had no idea how the city might accomplish this, before reiterating the initial statement.
Seemingly coming out of left field, the promise was met with surprise, followed by universal applause. The idea of having people all over the city trained to save lives is absolutely incredible. Still, I couldn’t help but wonder how the city was going to follow through on this. Nothing in life is free, after all, much less when it comes to government.
I took a CPR certification class back in 2006, and if I remember correctly, that class wasn’t necessarily cheap. With the new mayor’s emphasis on economic transparency, it’s reasonable to question the plausibility of such a broad commitment.
Nevertheless, I was excited at the potential, so I started looking into what it takes for someone to get CPR certified. It turns out that options in Nogales are fairly limited when it comes to an average citizen gaining those lifesaving skills. There are organizations that provide classes for their employees, but those classes aren’t really open to the public. For those groups and companies that don’t have a trainer in house, they outsource.
This led me to Nogales’ go-to guy for CPR and first aid training: Omar Delgadillo of the Nogales Fire Department. Speaking with Omar, I learned that he, along with a group of other NFD employees have been working for years to get teens and others in the community trained in CPR and first aid. More recently, they teamed up with Maldonado to work on getting Little League coaches certified so that at least one person at every game could act were there to be a need.
Having attended the inauguration, Delgadillo reached out to the mayor hoping to lend a hand at making this dream a reality.
There were others excited by Maldonado’s promise, too, namely the administration at Mariposa Community Health Center. Dr. Eladio Pereira, chief medical officer at MCHC, also reached out to Maldonado to offer the organization’s services. So, the mayor gathered all the big wigs at City Hall and met with all the big wigs at Mariposa, and what resulted was a brainstorming session to figure out the who, where, when, and how of getting this program set in motion.
There may not be any official plans yet, but I’m encouraged. Though I’m still not sure how plausible the idea is. Getting the program started is one thing. Getting people to buy in is an entirely different challenge altogether. That being said, if and when this program gets rolled out, I’ll be the first to sign up.
