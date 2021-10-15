I imagine that many communities with as much history as ours are full of ghost stories and "haunted" places. Here in Santa Cruz County, we have our fair share, some of the most notable being the Otero House at the Tubac Golf Resort, the Sonoita Inn, St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, and even the Pimeria Alta Museum downtown. And of course, who can forget Ruby, the ghost town made famous by the murders that occurred a century ago, leading to the largest manhunt in the history of the Southwest.
There is another haunted place in Santa Cruz County, though. One not quite as famous, but just as haunted nonetheless.
Almost anyone who's ever worked in any of the stores at the Mariposa Mall shopping plaza has a story to tell about the supernatural goings on within the walls of the various retail outlets in that plaza, from disembodied voices to products and other items inexplicably flying across aisles and offices. There's even a video of a supposed supernatural occurrence on YouTube taking place at our very own JCPenney. I, myself, experienced some rather odd happenings during my time working at our ill-fated KMart.
From what I've been told, the poltergeists responsible for the terrors at the Mariposa Mall are a little girl, and her grandfather, the former owner of the land. I've heard rumors and speculation that the old man had killed the girl and buried her on the property. After her death he began seeing and hearing her running and hiding from the man that killed her. He was convinced she wasn't really dead and was tormenting him. He went crazy trying to catch her spirit. Now they are trapped for eternity, the old man forever hunting the spirit that tormented him, and the little girl evading the man that murdered her.
The Mariposa Mall isn't the only haunted place in Nogales I've worked, though. For about a year, I worked as a security guard at Holy Cross Hospital, and there I can most assuredly say, is the most terrifying place I've ever worked in my entire life. Don't worry, though. As far as I'm aware, the main section of the hospital is absolutely ghost-free. It's the old section, now used for office space, and the old long-term care ward (along with the chapel that separates them) where the spirits of an angry old priest and the vengeful nun reside.
On my first day on the job, I was told how haunted the place was and many of the staff related their first-hand experiences with the spirits of the Holy Cross. I shrugged these off, of course, being the rational thinker I am. Perhaps I should have listened.
Almost immediately I began to experience my own strange encounters. Footsteps walking behind me, towering shadowy figures staring at me and suddenly bolting away, eerie feelings that I'm not alone in vacant areas, and doors that wouldn't shut no matter how hard I tried only to have them slam shut the instant I turned my back. The most curious of all my experiences though, occurred on patrol through the administration offices.
Every single time I entered that section of the hospital, the halls would be flooded with the sounds of people moving, shuffling and talking. I could hear the squeaky wheels of old hospital beds. I would hear the voices of nurses coming from the rooms, but as soon as I entered the rooms to check, it would go silent. The cacophony would cease as soon as I left the section. These are not sounds I heard in any other section of our relatively quiet hospital.
Whether my experiences, and those of others, were real or not may be easily explained as the power of suggestion, or any number of natural phenomena. The legends behind the supposed “hauntings” may very well be complete crap based on nothing more than rumor and gossip. Does it really matter, though? They certainly make for some damn good stories.
Happy Halloween!
(The Wright Idea is a monthly column created by Nogales author Joe Wright in honor of his father’s long-time NI column, The Wright Stuff. Contact him at josephw575@gmail.com.)