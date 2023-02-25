Last month I asked the people of Santa Cruz County how often they practice self-care. The responses, ranging mostly between “not nearly enough” to “not at all” were about what I had expected. I’m not very consistent about that kind of thing either. It’s no big deal, right? We’ve all got a lot going on.

Then I dug into the research, and it turns out the world’s a heavy place right now and an increasing number of us are struggling to carry that weight. It became clear we may not be making self-care a priority here, but we really should.



