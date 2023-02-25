Last month I asked the people of Santa Cruz County how often they practice self-care. The responses, ranging mostly between “not nearly enough” to “not at all” were about what I had expected. I’m not very consistent about that kind of thing either. It’s no big deal, right? We’ve all got a lot going on.
Then I dug into the research, and it turns out the world’s a heavy place right now and an increasing number of us are struggling to carry that weight. It became clear we may not be making self-care a priority here, but we really should.
Boston University recently published a study focused on mental health in the United States prior to, during, and in the year following the initial onset of the COVID-
19 pandemic. The results of the study proved what many of us already knew: The pandemic has had a disastrous effect on the nation’s mental health. We went from less than 10 percent of the U.S. population suffering persistent depressive symptoms in 2019 to 33 percent by 2021, an increase of almost 82 million people.
A separate study analyzing the “overall health” of communities across the country by U.S. News claims nearly 15 percent of residents in Santa Cruz County frequently deal with severe mental distress. Those findings are consistent with state and national levels. However, they only reflect reported cases of mental distress, so those numbers could be much higher. Add to that our poorer-than-average general health and higher than average numbers of uninsured, you get a catastrophic mix.
There are plenty of external factors we could blame for our collective decline in mental health, but so many of those things are out of our control. One of the most important steps toward happiness is coming to terms with the fact that there are things we can’t do anything about. Once we realize that, we’re able to focus on what we can do.
Self-care doesn’t look the same for everyone. It could be taking a daily walk, an occasional spa day, or screaming into a pillow for five minutes. Figure out what self-care means for you and run with it.
Don’t be ashamed if you need some extra help, either. Working with a therapist is an incredibly effective form of self-care. Recently Mariposa Community Health Center expanded its behavioral health services, and if you’re not sure about talking to a local doctor, there are plenty of tele-med options, too.
The fact is, mental health is just another kind of physical health, and like our physical health we’re not always in the best shape. Acknowledging that doesn’t mean we’re broken or crazy. Often, depression and anxiety are the emotional equivalent of a sprained ankle – sure, it might heal on its own with rest, but if you’re not careful you could end up with a lifetime of complications. A doctor can give you the tools needed to heal properly. You might need crutches and physical therapy for a bit, and that’s great. Medication can be an invaluable addition to your self-care toolkit, especially when paired with cognitive therapy.
Study after study has proven that just a little self-care can go a long way in improving mental state and quality of life, so go find what makes you feel happy and healthy. It’s time we take better care of ourselves, and each other.
(The Wright Idea is a monthly column by Nogales resident Joe Wright. Contact him at josephw575@gmail.com.)