I love jazz music. It’s a love that began way back when I was 11 and in the sixth grade, when I was given the opportunity to play the drums in my middle school jazz band by the director at the time, the talented Gene Willy. I wasn’t a great drummer. I was only 11 after all. It wasn’t until high school, under the guidance of the new, young band director, Wes Brewer – a drummer himself – that I really started to appreciate jazz.
It was also during my time as a student at Rio Rico High School that I remember participating in the Charles Mingus Jazz Festival for the first time. I still wasn’t a great drummer, and my career in a rock band was extremely short lived, coming to an end before I even finished my freshman year. But I was pretty good at jazz.
Jazz is so much like my life. There are moments of smooth, gentle flow with long, unpredictable breaks of chaos and raw emotion. I identify with jazz, which may explain why I began to enjoy being part of the Mingus Festival so much. (Read about the 2023 Mingus Festival here.)
As I’ve gotten older, though, my appreciation for the festival and what it represents has grown so much deeper than just the notes we play and the sounds we hear.
If you don’t already know, the reason we have a Mingus Festival in Nogales is because this is where the famed musical genius was born. We’ve been holding the festival for 30 years now, and it’s grown so far beyond a few school jazz bands getting together to practice and perform some of his songs. In recent years it’s transformed into a major community celebration of music, history and the budding musical talent of our own children. We’ve even built a park dedicated to the artist and his contributions.
The reality is that while Charles Mingus may have been born here, he didn’t live here for very long. It’s why he was born here in the first place that makes our annual commemoration of his life so important. Even the location of the Mingus Park (the original entrance to U.S. Army Camp Stephen Little) underscores the true significance of what we are celebrating every April 22 – the day of Mingus’ birth in 1922.
Mingus’ father was a Buffalo Soldier stationed at Camp Little when the jazz artist was born. Buffalo Soldiers, the all-Black battalions of the U.S. military, served as one of the earlier iterations of what has become the Border Patrol. They were stationed all along the U.S.-Mexico border, including Camp Little in Nogales and Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista. Those soldiers, and their mission, played a major role in the Southwest during the early parts of the 20th century. Yet, their stories so often go untold.
If Charles Mingus had not grown up to be a such an iconic character in the history of jazz, we wouldn’t be celebrating him today. But, because of his fame, we have the opportunity to reflect on a part of our local history we usually only talk about in February.
I’m grateful for our annual celebration, and not only because I love jazz and Mingus’ contributions to the art form are worth celebrating. I’m also grateful because the festival serves as yet another valuable reminder that even here, in our little southwestern corner of the United States, Black history is our history, too. It’s not only worth remembering, but also worth celebrating.
(The Wright Idea is a monthly column created by Nogales author Joe Wright in honor of his father’s long-time NI column, The Wright Stuff. Contact him at josephw575@gmail.com.).