I love jazz music. It’s a love that began way back when I was 11 and in the sixth grade, when I was given the opportunity to play the drums in my middle school jazz band by the director at the time, the talented Gene Willy. I wasn’t a great drummer. I was only 11 after all. It wasn’t until high school, under the guidance of the new, young band director, Wes Brewer – a drummer himself – that I really started to appreciate jazz.

It was also during my time as a student at Rio Rico High School that I remember participating in the Charles Mingus Jazz Festival for the first time. I still wasn’t a great drummer, and my career in a rock band was extremely short lived, coming to an end before I even finished my freshman year. But I was pretty good at jazz.



