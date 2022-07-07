Just the other day I was admiring the captivating beauty of the setting sun glistening off the shredded plastic bags weaved into the coils of concertina wire that line our border fence. I looked up at the gorgeous Nogales skyline and I thought to myself, “You know what this needs? A giant imposing blimp!”
Imagine my shock when a couple days later there one was, hovering menacingly over the city for all to enjoy. It was like a summer miracle!
I was even more relieved when I found out it was placed there by the federal government to watch us day and night. It had been so long since the U.S. government forced something hideous and disturbing on our community. I was starting to get worried they’d forgotten about us. They were even considerate enough to install it without letting any of us know it was happening. Golly, do I love those guys.
But wait, there’s more!
This is actually part of a larger deal between the Departments of Homeland Security and Defense to continue the militarization of the U.S.-Mexico border. Isn’t that wonderful? In fact, at one point there were even plans to send an additional 1,500 troops to the border region in addition to the 2,400 that are already marching on U.S. soil. Unfortunately, the border mission that began in 2018 only allows for 3,000 US military personnel to be deployed to the region.
Gosh darnit!
Don’t worry, though. If you were like me and looking forward to feeling like we live in a U.S.-occupied Third World country again like we did in 2019, I have some great news. It turns out that giant Orwellian surveillance tool hovering over us is just like the ones the U.S. military used in its decades-long occupation of Afghanistan.
I know what you’re thinking. You’re thinking there’s no way this could get any better, but guess what. It gets better!
The deployment and maintenance of these “aerostats” is costing taxpayers $52.5 million. Some people might argue that the government has better ways of spending $52.5 million, like closing the wealth gap or investing in education/infrastructure in the disadvantaged communities targeted by cartels so that those kids feel they have better options than turning to drugs. That’s just crazy talk. Why would the U.S. government spend money on actually helping people when they could spend millions on weaponry and giant surveillance blimps, further tightening the grip of the military-industrial complex on our nation? It’s a no-brainer if you ask me.
Aren’t these amazing times we’re living in? It’s just a matter of time before a full occupying force rides into town in a caravan of armored assault vehicles and permanently sets up shop without any prior notice. It’ll be just like living in East Berlin 40 years ago. Gee, I can hardly wait!
(The Wright Idea is a monthly column created by Nogales author Joe Wright in honor of his father’s long-time NI column, The Wright Stuff. Contact him at josephw575@gmail.com.)