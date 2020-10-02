I first met Bruce Bracker 15 years ago, when I was on the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District 35 governing board.
His first words to me, every time, were, ‘What’s new in the school district? What’s new in public education?” Bruce’s primary concern was public education and the excellence of education for our students.
As a supervisor, Bruce has dedicated himself to the macro, international issues like the International Outfall Interceptor, and economic development. As a supervisor, Bruce has dedicated himself to the micro, domestic issues like paving roads.
He is an advocate of a strong county library system. His in-depth knowledge of the issues facing Santa Cruz County is profound, stemming not just from his nearly four years as a county supervisor, but to his decade of public service to our community.
Bruce’s re-election campaign is not built upon political campaign platitudes, but on the positive accomplishments in the county and the challenges in the future. He is a dedicated public servant, and the epitome of John F. Kennedy’s famous quote, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country”.
I endorse Bruce Bracker for the position of Santa Cruz County supervisor for District 3.
Brian Vandervoet
Tubac