To Sheriff Estrada:
A hearty congratulations on your retirement. Your 28 years of service to and support of our Santa Cruz County communities as sheriff is legendary. Staff and visitors to Tumacácori National Historical Park have also benefited in many ways: from your office’s prompt response to public safety issues, to your support of the park’s many special events.
The men and women under your command are outstanding representatives of the Sheriff’s Office, always courteous and always professional, and that is a direct result of your leadership and the example you set daily.
You will be missed, Sheriff Estrada, but we all wish you a healthy and enjoyable retirement. No one is more deserving than you.
On behalf of the employees at Tumacácori National Historical Park, congratulations on an extraordinary public service career.
Robert Love
Park superintendent, Tumacácori National Historical Park