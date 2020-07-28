Everyone is invited to help celebrate a 100th anniversary. No party is planned, but to show our appreciation, we can vote on Aug. 4 and Nov. 3.
Women across the United States received the right to vote 100 years ago. The 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which says no one can be denied the right to vote based on their sex, was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920.
In Arizona, progressive thinking took hold earlier as women received the right to vote in 1912, the same year statehood was granted.
Some people think that their vote doesn’t matter at all. That’s far from the truth. Each vote matters. If, for example, 20 people from each polling place fail to vote, we can see that adding that up across the state and the nation, there could be a huge change in election results.
Show that you’re observing the centennial of women’s suffrage. Please vote on or before Aug. 4 and Nov. 3.
Kathleen Vandervoet
Tubac