Saturday, Oct. 24 was National Early Voting Day and the county sponsored voting stations in Patagonia from 9 a.m. to noon and the Sonoita Library from 2-5 p.m. Candidates Liliana Ortega (Superior Court judge), Donna Federici (District 3 county supervisor), and Kat Crockett and Patty Scarboro (Sonoita Elementary School District board) were campaigning on site at both locations.
At 3:30 p.m., the county ran out of ballots for Sonoita’s largest precinct, 15.3. There are 865 registered voters in that precinct, and while some are early ballot or Election Day voters, the county sent only 14 ballots which in an election of great public interest was a gross underestimate.
Recorder’s Office staffers Patty Garcia and Lupita Moreno did not notice the shortage until there were no more ballots left, and neither are trained poll workers. They then contacted Suzie Sainz, who is running for re-election as county recorder. Sainz arrived with additional ballots at 5:20 p.m., 20 minutes after the scheduled closing time. Sainz said she is responsible for underestimating the number of ballots needed for Sonoita.
Voters were told that additional ballots were on the way and the county said two voters waited for the ballots to arrive and one said he would vote in November. It was unclear how many people were told by others that there were no more ballots and either left or did not participate. A final total of 28 residents voted in person and 40 early ballots were dropped off.
According to Federici: “The odds of Sonoita being the only precinct to run out of ballots is astounding considering the East County already feels disenfranchised. But, in a year where early voting or mail-in voting is in the news cycle every 15 minutes and one can’t open an iPhone or android without getting a text message reminder to vote, sending 14 ballots to a precinct is either malfeasance or lunacy. Either way, it is a black mark on the Sainz administration.”
Voter suppression, whether intentional or not, cannot be tolerated and the county must put measures in place to prevent this from ever happening again.
Kat Crockett
Elgin