In the June 12 edition of the Nogales International, I was quoted a few times with respect to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic among Nogales and Rio Rico produce warehouses (“Elderly produce worker's COVID-19 death shines light on workplace safety”). In particular, I feel that my statement calling the number of COVID-19 cases at Del Campo an “outlier,” distorts the efforts by the local produce company to address this issue.
Following my discussion with reporter Nick Phillips, I learned quite a bit about how Del Campo has been handling COVID-19, as well as different strategies other produce companies have in place for addressing the pandemic.
Many produce warehouses, including Del Campo, have required personal protective equipment (PPE) for months. They have also restricted outside access by visitors into the workplace to reduce the potential for transmission of COVID-19. Unfortunately, though, produce companies are not enclosed in PPE, and when employees (both warehouse and office) leave work, they often stop at a store for groceries, at a restaurant for dine-in or take-out service, or to visit family members.
Without ample testing it is impossible to know what the average number of cases might be among Nogales/Rio Rico-area warehouses.
Del Campo was among the first companies to mandate COVID-19 testing for all employees. I applaud them for doing so. As we know, some individuals may be carriers of COVID-19 without showing symptoms because they are asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic. Only through mandated testing can we truly know the real impact of COVID-19 within the workplace and our community.
Community spread is in full effect in Santa Cruz County, as reflected in the increase in the number of positive cases. I encourage all employers in Santa Cruz County to follow the example set by produce companies like Del Campo and reassess their protocols to ensure the safety for their customers, vendors and employees.
Scott Vandervoet
Nogales