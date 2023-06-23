Unfortunately, I did not have the opportunity to work with Jonathan. If my math is correct, he joined the Nogales International about five years after I retired as publisher.
Retired publishers never stop working, they just keep getting out the red pencil every time they read anything, be it a newspaper, a book or a menu, and nearly always find reasons to edit. With Jonathan as managing editor, I rarely had need of my red pencil.
What I will miss most, though, are his fantastic photos. Every time I saw a photo in the NI that looked outstanding, I would read the photo credit and it was nearly always, “Photo by Jonathan Clark.” Once, when I ran into him at the Santa Cruz County Fair, I asked him how he learned to get such great photos. He seemed embarrassed to talk about it, so I didn’t press.
While I was still at the NI, we would occasionally get contributed photos from Jim Shrimp, a Patagonia High School teacher at the time. His photos were also fantastic, so I asked him how he got such great sports photos at night. I said that by the time I focused, it was too late. “Ah,” he said, “you have to learn to focus by feel.” “And how long did it take to learn that,” I asked. “About 100 rolls of film shot for a photojournalism class,” he said. Most of you are probably too young to remember the days before automatic focus was standard equipment.
Most of those who contributed to Jonathan’s farewell page praised his willingness to teach the finer points of journalism. I’m quite sure he did the same for photo techniques because I often witnessed new reporters’ photos improve after working with Jonathan for a while.