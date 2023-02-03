January was National School Board Recognition Month, and having been associated with the Santa Cruz County Unified School District for more than 25 years, both as a parent and an employee, I would like to commend the district and school board on their excellent care of our community’s students and resources.

My wife Olivia and I fostered 24 children, 14 of whom attended the district’s schools at one time or another. A few of these children also received special needs care. I also was employed for 14 years at both Rio Rico High School and Coatimundi Middle School.



