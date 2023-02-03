January was National School Board Recognition Month, and having been associated with the Santa Cruz County Unified School District for more than 25 years, both as a parent and an employee, I would like to commend the district and school board on their excellent care of our community’s students and resources.
My wife Olivia and I fostered 24 children, 14 of whom attended the district’s schools at one time or another. A few of these children also received special needs care. I also was employed for 14 years at both Rio Rico High School and Coatimundi Middle School.
During these 25 years, I came to know and respect many of the district’s administrators and board members. Although I had a few disagreements with a couple of the past board members, I have found that the members of our school board are extremely dedicated guardians of our children and school resources.
If you didn’t know, board members are not paid and spend many hours making hard decisions for the future of our students and district. During the present political times, I’m relieved to see that our school board has left the woke agenda out of our curriculum and concentrated on the importance of a well-rounded quality education for our children.
I want to personally thank our teachers, staff, administrators, and especially our dedicated board members for a job well done. If you know a board member, don’t forget to give them the recognition they deserve.