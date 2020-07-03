Last Saturday, I tuned in to the Facebook live broadcast of the forum among five candidates for sheriff of Santa Cruz County. I was left with two major impressions.
First, the sponsors of the event, the Patagonia Regional Times and the Sonoita Fair and Rodeo Association, deserve great praise and a huge thank you from all the citizens of our county. The event was well organized and executed, the questions tough but fair and very timely, and moderator Tom Fink did a great job. The candidates were kept on point and on time and there was no yelling, screaming at one another, interrupting or negative comments made about the other opponents.
If only the rest of the country’s candidates would behave like this!
My second take-away was not as positive. Each candidate was asked how they would handle enforcing controversial laws or ordinances, particularly if their personal beliefs were in opposition to the ordinance. The example given was the county’s directive that all citizens must wear a mask in any public area. Most of the candidates said they would do their best to enforce the new rules. However, David Hathaway went on a rant about personal freedoms and how mandating the use of the mask was wrong and he would not enforce it.
This is a major red flag and should not be ignored. The sheriff’s main job is to protect and serve by enforcing the law. Our county’s chief law enforcement officer cannot allow his personal opinion to override the law.
I, too, believe strongly in personal freedom. However, living in society comes with responsibilities, as does being a sheriff. A primary function of being sheriff is protecting the public. Failure to do your best to protect the public in this pandemic is disregarding the responsibilities of the office sheriff. Mr. Hathaway’s comments during the forum lead me to question his dedication to protecting the public and consequently his suitability for the job of sheriff.
George Whitmill
Elgin