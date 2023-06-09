(Editor’s Note: The tribute below is written by former reporters of the Nogales International, addressed to Jonathan Clark, who stepped down last week as managing editor of the NI after 13 years.)
Dear Jonathan,
It was bittersweet for us to learn of your departure from the Nogales International. For more than 13 years under your leadership, the NI has been an outsize force in reporting accountability stories that expose corrupt or questionable behavior, as well as features that illustrate the nuances and everyday realities of border communities in Santa Cruz County. You’ve helped the NI earn the respect of readers and reporters across the country and U.S.-Mexico border, and kept wayward local elites on their toes.
With love and commitment, your paper has documented the lives and accomplishments – big and small – of the regular, remarkable people with whom you have called Nogales and Santa Cruz County home. The borderlands are often maligned by ignorant outsiders, or appropriated as backdrops for the ambitions of cynical, power-sickened politicians. You tried to tell the story of this piece of the border as it actually is, in all its daunting complexity and beautiful ordinariness.
Working under you was a foundational, life-changing experience for each of us. Those of us who moved on have scattered all over – South Dakota, California, Sonora, Idaho and elsewhere in Arizona, even back to the paper! – but have carried the NI’s lessons with us. You helped make us the reporters and professionals we are now, and we wanted to share our deep gratitude.
Each of us also knows that your position, at times, has been a burden – one that you have borne admirably, though perhaps longer than a mental health professional or financial advisor would have counseled. Whatever comes next for you, we hope that it begins with a long stretch of well-deserved rest and time with your loved ones.
We also wanted you to know that you’re leaving behind the sort of legacy that many aspire to in this business, but that few achieve.
With love and admiration,
NI Reporters, past and present
