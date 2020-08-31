Courtesy, as in a show of respect toward others, is a common thing in Mexico – such as calling a stranger or a person you’re not close to by the formal “Usted.”
Some time ago, Latinos in the United States broke with that tradition in favor of referring to everyone by the informal “tú,” as if to say that we are all equal.
In a humanistic sense, we are all equal. Even so, when it comes to senior citizens, a more justifiable protocol exists that symbolizes respect for someone’s upbringing and education – Eastern cultures are a good example of this.
Treating a senior citizen as “tú” is like relegating them to a level without value, when everything we value is in fact inherited from past generations.
Sergio Zamora
Nogales