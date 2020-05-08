Dr. Kelly Ward, a physician and the chair of the Arizona Republican Party, has shamefully encouraged protesters who want to open up the economy immediately to impersonate medical providers at public demonstrations. Her behavior is outrageous and must be condemned by the Republican Party and the public.
While there may not be universal agreement in the medical community about the timing for opening up society, Dr. Ward's strategy is dangerous propaganda. She seeks to deceive the public into believing that their trusted medical providers are telling them it's safe to stop practicing social distancing now.
Don't be fooled! Keep wearing those masks, washing those hands and keeping that six-foot spacing. Stay safe.
Molly Anderson, MD
Sonoita