This taxpayer hopes the current Nogales city manager has completed a competent cost-benefit analysis of the municipal annexation plan touted by Mayor Arturo Garino.
(Note: As previously reported, Interim City Manager John Kissinger said during an Oct. 2 study session that he would hire The Planning Center, a Tucson-based architecture and planning firm, to do a cost-benefit analysis of the proposed annexation of the Pete Kitchen, Chula Vista, Firestone Gardens and Peña Blanca Highlands neighborhoods. He said he would ask that the study be prepared “immediately.”)
Nogales does not have a property tax, which begs the question: Where will income necessary to pay for upgrading and maintaining public infrastructure in those new areas come from? Except for Peña Blanca Highlands, all other areas are in dismal condition.
Another questionable consequence of annexing properties north of the current city limits is the contaminated Nogales Wash, which flows into Potrero Creek just north of city limits. Contaminated wells, eroding embankments and the seriously polluted wash that are today in an area under county and state control would then be part of the city’s jurisdiction.
I hope city manager and council present the public a careful study of what they are getting into with annexation.
Victor Fontes
Rio Rico