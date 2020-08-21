Our city leaders have failed us once again. Recently our leaders voted to not accept a private section of Bell Road, about a quarter-mile long (one lap around the track) into the city street system, against the positive vote of the Planning and Zoning Commission to accept the road.
In the wisdom of the City Council, it would be a maintenance problem for the city, even though the private section of Bell Road is in much better shape than the public section. All the businesses along Bell Road were in favor of the city acceptance and members of the Planning and Zoning Commission called it a “no brainer”.
This matter has been going back and forth between the city, the business owners and ADOT for at least a year-and-a-half. The window of opportunity has closed because of city incompetence. Had the city accepted Bell Road, ADOT, at no cost to the City of Nogales, would have designed and built a connection at the west end of Bell Road to Mariposa Road with a signalized intersection allowing traffic to access businesses along Mariposa Road that will now be cut off from entrance due to the big ADOT project on Mariposa Road. The intersection would also have slowed down traffic headed to the Nogales High School intersection.
A special exception to city building standards, unique to Bell Road, was accepted and recommended to the City Council by the Planning and Zoning Commission for approval. The council rejected the recommendation. It is so disappointing and frustrating that those on the City Council who voted against the measure, as well as the city engineer, cannot see the forest for the trees.
Raymond Kory
Nogales