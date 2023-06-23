Last Saturday night, standing on the sidewalk outside the Paula Wittner Museum, local music lovers chatted about the performance they had just heard. In their midst, two children twirled about to music that only they could hear. In this Rockwellian American scene, a curmudgeonly old man stood thinking about the simple beauty of the evening in this place just a short walk from the international border with Mexico.
The old man thought about the existing division in America between the extremes of left and right. He thought about the twirling children, beautifully and happily innocent. Which side of a divided America will these children take in a few short years? Will it depend on what they are taught to believe? Will they come to believe that the side they take is the correct side, the only intelligent side? The old man hoped that the children will one day choose their side out of confidence, not fear, and out of love, not hate.
The Morley Arts District is a dream just beginning to emerge from its planning stages and into a reality that encompasses more than simply repurposing unwanted retail store fronts. It can mean a mind-changing experience for visitors made wary by sensationalized news reports of crime, violence and drug cartels. Misleading news may sell newspapers and advertising time, but it does not represent the truth for those of us who choose to live in the best of two worlds, Ambos Nogales.
So, what does an arts district have to do with the great divide in this country? Well, it may show how different cultures at the international border are brought into close harmony. Maybe it will lure the wary folks up north into visiting us for a look at our inclusive community that successfully brings people together through a mutual appreciation of art in many forms.